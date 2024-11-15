Author Ilise Dorsky’s New Book, “An Unfinished Life: Book 2,” is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Devastating Impact That Drug Addiction Can Have on a Family

Recent release “An Unfinished Life: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Ilise Dorsky is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows a young man’s struggle with addiction, and the consequences this has on his family. As they do everything that they can in order to help him, the emotional impacts of addiction are felt, leaving everyone fractured and unsure of how to save him.