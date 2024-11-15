Author Ilise Dorsky’s New Book, “An Unfinished Life: Book 2,” is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Devastating Impact That Drug Addiction Can Have on a Family
Recent release “An Unfinished Life: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Ilise Dorsky is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows a young man’s struggle with addiction, and the consequences this has on his family. As they do everything that they can in order to help him, the emotional impacts of addiction are felt, leaving everyone fractured and unsure of how to save him.
Henderson, WV, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ilise Dorsky, a native New Yorker who currently resides in Nevada and loves spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “An Unfinished Life: Book 2”: a compelling look at the ways in which addiction can twist and corrupt people, as well as the impact the disease can have on loved ones.
“‘An Unfinished Life’ tells the story of a son’s addiction and the effect it has on his family,” shares Ilise. “It picks up where Book 1 ends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ilise Dorsky’s enthralling tale is the sequel to the author’s novel “Little Girl Lost,” and leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page as they discover the lengths to which one family is willing to go to help their loved one overcome the terrible disease of addiction.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “An Unfinished Life” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever witnessed a loved one fade away, providing comfort and hope for those whose lives have been touched by addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “An Unfinished Life: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
