Alvaro Carvajal’s New Book, "Terapia Institucional," is a Poetic Voyage of a Man’s Emotional Turmoil Behind Bars
Recent release “Terapia Institucional: Narraciones de Rimas en Versos” from Page Publishing author Alvaro Carvajal is a gripping expedition that reflects on the upheavals that a prisoner of thirty-two years had gone through.
San Pablo, CA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alvaro Carvajal, a devoted son, has completed his debut book titled, “Terapia Institucional: Narraciones de Rimas en Versos”, a reflective collection of poetry. This work is based on the translation of one of his father’s many books, written during three decades spent in prison. The poems capture a lifetime of love, joy, pain, and betrayal, offering readers a glimpse into his father's emotional journey, particularly the hardship he faced after being abandoned by his wife and family.
Carvajal shares, “Institutional Therapy is not only a poetic transcript of my father’s experience in the prison system but also stories of other inmates who, through hopelessness and despair, shared their emotional pain with one another. Stories of life moving on without them, and how time slows down to a pace where hours feel like years, minutes like hours, and seconds seem like minutes. We are taught to believe that emotions of love and sorrow have no place in prison, that only strength and hatred survive the prison experience. This book will show you another side of the so-called menaces of society.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alvaro Carvajal’s emotional anthology humanizes the ones who are dubbed as “menaces of society.”
This book seamlessly captured the years that Carvajal’s father endured in federal and state prison.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Terapia Institucional: Narraciones de Rimas en Versos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
