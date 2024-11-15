Alvaro Carvajal’s New Book, "Terapia Institucional," is a Poetic Voyage of a Man’s Emotional Turmoil Behind Bars

Recent release “Terapia Institucional: Narraciones de Rimas en Versos” from Page Publishing author Alvaro Carvajal is a gripping expedition that reflects on the upheavals that a prisoner of thirty-two years had gone through.