Soul/Jazz Artist Gina Sedman to Release 16th Studio Album "Valuable People" on Vinyl & CD
London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Soul and jazz vocalist Gina Sedman, originally from California and now based in the UK, will release her sixteenth studio album, Valuable People, on November 15, 2024, through her independent label, Gico Music, a subsidiary of GNA Universal Media. Known for her versatile vocal style and unique blend of classic R&B, retro soul, and jazz-infused funk, Sedman continues to deliver music that feels personal and intimate, as though every track is a live performance.
Drawing influence from the late '60s and '70s, Gina’s sound evokes nostalgia while remaining fresh and relevant. She is joined in this creative endeavor by her husband, Andrew Sedman, who not only manages her career but also contributes percussion to the album, adding warmth and depth to her music.
Valuable People features 12 original tracks that touch on themes of love, unity, and personal growth, resonating with listeners across generations. The title track, “Valuable People,” opens with a powerful message of equality and respect, celebrating the inherent worth in everyone. Other songs, like “But What’s On The Inside,” encourage looking beyond external appearances, while “I Refuse” promotes self-respect and setting healthy boundaries.
Throughout the album, Sedman explores societal issues, including in tracks like “Living In A World,” which reflects on the need for change, and “What The World Needs,” a heartfelt plea for compassion. Songs such as “Grace” explore spirituality and gratitude, while “Through The Waters” speaks to resilience in the face of challenges.
The album also features Sedman’s recent single “Smile,” which includes a collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Michael J. Calhoun of the Dazz Band and renowned producer Kevin Flournoy. The song conveys the healing power of kindness, and its “Smile Remix” offers an uplifting, danceable energy.
Other tracks, including “I Love” (a celebration of enduring love), “Prodigal” (a reflection on redemption), and “My Destiny” (a joyful closing anthem), round out the album's diverse and impactful themes.
To celebrate the release, Gina Sedman will embark on a UK tour, bringing her new album to life with live performances and special signing events. The tour kicks off on November 23, 2024, with a live performance at 5 PM at Reading Biscuit Factory, followed by a performance and Prone’s Birthday Celebration at The Heard, Bedford, at 8 PM on November 29, 2024. Fans can also catch Gina for a vinyl LP signing on November 30, 2024, at Soul Brother Records in Putney, London at 1 PM. On December 7, 2024, she will perform live at HMV, Westfield, London at 2 PM, and the tour will conclude with a live performance on December 14, 2024, at Off The Record in Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, Milton Keynes at 2 PM.
Fans are invited to join Gina on this celebratory tour, experiencing her distinctive sound and the highly anticipated Valuable People album firsthand.
Gina Sedman is a celebrated soul and jazz singer-songwriter whose music blends soulful R&B, vintage soul, and jazz-infused funk. Her unique stage presence and powerful storytelling continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Based in the UK, Gina’s ongoing collaboration with her husband Andrew Sedman showcases her evolving artistry and commitment to delivering music with heart and authenticity.
Drawing influence from the late '60s and '70s, Gina’s sound evokes nostalgia while remaining fresh and relevant. She is joined in this creative endeavor by her husband, Andrew Sedman, who not only manages her career but also contributes percussion to the album, adding warmth and depth to her music.
Valuable People features 12 original tracks that touch on themes of love, unity, and personal growth, resonating with listeners across generations. The title track, “Valuable People,” opens with a powerful message of equality and respect, celebrating the inherent worth in everyone. Other songs, like “But What’s On The Inside,” encourage looking beyond external appearances, while “I Refuse” promotes self-respect and setting healthy boundaries.
Throughout the album, Sedman explores societal issues, including in tracks like “Living In A World,” which reflects on the need for change, and “What The World Needs,” a heartfelt plea for compassion. Songs such as “Grace” explore spirituality and gratitude, while “Through The Waters” speaks to resilience in the face of challenges.
The album also features Sedman’s recent single “Smile,” which includes a collaboration with Grammy-winning guitarist Michael J. Calhoun of the Dazz Band and renowned producer Kevin Flournoy. The song conveys the healing power of kindness, and its “Smile Remix” offers an uplifting, danceable energy.
Other tracks, including “I Love” (a celebration of enduring love), “Prodigal” (a reflection on redemption), and “My Destiny” (a joyful closing anthem), round out the album's diverse and impactful themes.
To celebrate the release, Gina Sedman will embark on a UK tour, bringing her new album to life with live performances and special signing events. The tour kicks off on November 23, 2024, with a live performance at 5 PM at Reading Biscuit Factory, followed by a performance and Prone’s Birthday Celebration at The Heard, Bedford, at 8 PM on November 29, 2024. Fans can also catch Gina for a vinyl LP signing on November 30, 2024, at Soul Brother Records in Putney, London at 1 PM. On December 7, 2024, she will perform live at HMV, Westfield, London at 2 PM, and the tour will conclude with a live performance on December 14, 2024, at Off The Record in Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, Milton Keynes at 2 PM.
Fans are invited to join Gina on this celebratory tour, experiencing her distinctive sound and the highly anticipated Valuable People album firsthand.
Gina Sedman is a celebrated soul and jazz singer-songwriter whose music blends soulful R&B, vintage soul, and jazz-infused funk. Her unique stage presence and powerful storytelling continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Based in the UK, Gina’s ongoing collaboration with her husband Andrew Sedman showcases her evolving artistry and commitment to delivering music with heart and authenticity.
Contact
GNA Universal MediaContact
Lisa Falls
760-678-5815
www.gnauniversalmedia.com
Lisa Falls
760-678-5815
www.gnauniversalmedia.com
Categories