Author Michael G. Dougherty’s New Book, “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective,” Explores God’s Messages to His Children Through Their Dreams

Recent release “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael G. Dougherty is a fascinating and comprehensive guide to understanding how dreams work to deliver God’s communications to people. Engaging and thought-provoking, Dougherty hopes to awaken his readers to the truths and guidance behind their dreams.