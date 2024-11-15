Author Michael G. Dougherty’s New Book, “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective,” Explores God’s Messages to His Children Through Their Dreams
Recent release “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael G. Dougherty is a fascinating and comprehensive guide to understanding how dreams work to deliver God’s communications to people. Engaging and thought-provoking, Dougherty hopes to awaken his readers to the truths and guidance behind their dreams.
Greensboro, NC, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael G. Dougherty, who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, with his wife, Brenda, and holds an undergraduate degree in psychology, has completed his new book, “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective”: a compelling look at the messages that dreams often hold, and the truths that God attempts to share with others through these nocturnal visions.
“Dreams are not just vague, silly, or nonsensical dramas being played out while you sleep,” writes Dougherty. “They are the most frequent method God employed to communicate with his people throughout biblical history and still does today. ‘Dreams: Guidance from Within…A Christian Perspective’ helps you understand the practical guidance coming nightly through your dreams. Career choices, romantic relationships, spiritual guidance, and encounters with deceased loved ones are areas covered in this book. Dreams are the royal road to understanding yourself.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael G. Dougherty’s riveting tale takes a unique and approachable look at how dreams can be a powerful form of communication from God, revealing important information and guidance for the future. Drawing on his own experiences in studying dreams as a source of spiritual and practical guidance for more than forty years, Dougherty’s writings will resonate with readers from all walks of life who seek to find truths about themselves in their own subconscious.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
