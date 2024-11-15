Author Jeffrey Morris’s New Book, "Swolt: Prison Cookbook," is a Fascinating Collection of Recipes That Provide Insight Into How Prisoners Eat While Incarcerated
Recent release “Swolt: Prison Cookbook” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeffrey Morris offers an intriguing glimpse into prison cuisine and how prisoners are able to cook while behind bars. Combining simple ingredients, primarily Ramen noodles and a microwave, Morris reveals a variety of recipes that reveals the culinary ingenuity and creativity that prisoners have shown while cooking.
Stuarts Draft, VA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Morris has completed his new book, “Swolt: Prison Cookbook”: an interesting collection of recipes developed by prisoners while incarcerated, highlighting the creative ways in which prisoners are able to cook despite access to typical ingredients and conventional cooking means.
“Ever wonder how people eat in jail? This book gives a little insight on how they cook up what is called a ‘SWOLT,’” writes Morris. “A swolt is a combination of different things, mostly the main ingredients include Ramen Noodles and a microwave. You will be surprised at the different recipes in this book. So grab one and you will never know what you might need to try a couple recipes.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeffrey Morris’s enlightening cookbook shares a range of recipes that are both accessible and intriguing, highlighting the resilience and creativity that life in prison can develop. From savory snacks to unexpected main dishes, “Swolt” empowers everyone to experiment with flavors and techniques, no matter the limitations of their culinary experience or access to a full kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase "Swolt: Prison Cookbook" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Ever wonder how people eat in jail? This book gives a little insight on how they cook up what is called a ‘SWOLT,’” writes Morris. “A swolt is a combination of different things, mostly the main ingredients include Ramen Noodles and a microwave. You will be surprised at the different recipes in this book. So grab one and you will never know what you might need to try a couple recipes.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeffrey Morris’s enlightening cookbook shares a range of recipes that are both accessible and intriguing, highlighting the resilience and creativity that life in prison can develop. From savory snacks to unexpected main dishes, “Swolt” empowers everyone to experiment with flavors and techniques, no matter the limitations of their culinary experience or access to a full kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase "Swolt: Prison Cookbook" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories