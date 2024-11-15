Author Jeffrey Morris’s New Book, "Swolt: Prison Cookbook," is a Fascinating Collection of Recipes That Provide Insight Into How Prisoners Eat While Incarcerated

Recent release “Swolt: Prison Cookbook” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeffrey Morris offers an intriguing glimpse into prison cuisine and how prisoners are able to cook while behind bars. Combining simple ingredients, primarily Ramen noodles and a microwave, Morris reveals a variety of recipes that reveals the culinary ingenuity and creativity that prisoners have shown while cooking.