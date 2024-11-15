Author John Darmiento’s New Book, "Equal," Centers Around a Couple with Brain Chip Implants Whose Friendly Competition Soon Spirals Into a Dangerous Game

Recent release “Equal” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John Darmiento is a fascinating novel set in a world where humans are all implanted with brain chips to put them on an equal footing with each other. But as John and Diane try to one up each other, they turn to a dangerous substance that quickly becomes more than they bargained for.