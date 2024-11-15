Author John Darmiento’s New Book, "Equal," Centers Around a Couple with Brain Chip Implants Whose Friendly Competition Soon Spirals Into a Dangerous Game
Recent release “Equal” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John Darmiento is a fascinating novel set in a world where humans are all implanted with brain chips to put them on an equal footing with each other. But as John and Diane try to one up each other, they turn to a dangerous substance that quickly becomes more than they bargained for.
Bay Shore, NY, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Darmiento, an electronic technician whose hobbies include pottery, RC airplanes, painting ceramics, electric train layouts, sculpturing, gardening, model plane building, and playing many musical instruments, has completed his new book, “Equal”: a riveting sci-fi novel that follows a couple who, after being implanted with brain chips that makes them equal in intelligence, engage in a competition to the one up the other that quickly escalates into something much more.
“I had a thought over fifty years ago to have chips installed in a person’s head to give a person all the information they would ever need and have everyone have the same advantage,” writes Darmiento. “So John and Diane both proceed through life, always trying to get an advantage over the other. All in good fun until…”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, John Darmiento’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow John and Diane’s engaging game of cat and mouse. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Equal” explores the dangers of what could happen if technology, even with the best of intentions, goes too far.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Equal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
