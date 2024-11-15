Author Troy Smith’s New Book, "Unimaginable Moments of God's People," is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Life That Helped to Affirm His Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Unimaginable Moments of God's People” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Troy Smith is a profound, faith-based memoir that explores moments from the author’s life in which he felt God’s presence and unwavering mercy. Through these experiences, the author found his faith strengthened, allowing him to open up more of himself to God’s love.
Keene, TX, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Troy Smith, who resides in Texas with his wife and kids and has been in the painting trade for twenty-eight years, has completed his new book, “Unimaginable Moments of God's People”: a captivating and heartfelt collection of stories and experiences from the author’s past that have helped to strengthen and affirm his faith over the years, leading to a stronger relationship with the Lord.
“I want to introduce you to a life of faith,” writes Smith. “I grew up having great faith, and these stories you will read are just that. Having faith in God is the key that unlocks the potential to giving more of yourself to Him. These stories are true accounts of things that have really happened to me, family, and friends. As you read, I encourage you to embrace the fullness of God in all his glory as this book is meant to be an encouragement to your growth in faith. May God bless you as you read these stories.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Troy Smith’s compelling series will challenge readers to reflect upon their own lives, discovering the ways in which God has been present and there for them even during the most difficult struggles they have faced. Candid and emotionally stirring, “Unimaginable Moments of God’s People” is a vital resource for anyone seeking to forge a stronger relationship with their Heavenly Father, providing the tools and encouragement they need to open their hearts and minds to the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Unimaginable Moments of God's People" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“I want to introduce you to a life of faith,” writes Smith. “I grew up having great faith, and these stories you will read are just that. Having faith in God is the key that unlocks the potential to giving more of yourself to Him. These stories are true accounts of things that have really happened to me, family, and friends. As you read, I encourage you to embrace the fullness of God in all his glory as this book is meant to be an encouragement to your growth in faith. May God bless you as you read these stories.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Troy Smith’s compelling series will challenge readers to reflect upon their own lives, discovering the ways in which God has been present and there for them even during the most difficult struggles they have faced. Candid and emotionally stirring, “Unimaginable Moments of God’s People” is a vital resource for anyone seeking to forge a stronger relationship with their Heavenly Father, providing the tools and encouragement they need to open their hearts and minds to the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Unimaginable Moments of God's People" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories