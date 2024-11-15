Author Troy Smith’s New Book, "Unimaginable Moments of God's People," is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Life That Helped to Affirm His Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Unimaginable Moments of God's People” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Troy Smith is a profound, faith-based memoir that explores moments from the author’s life in which he felt God’s presence and unwavering mercy. Through these experiences, the author found his faith strengthened, allowing him to open up more of himself to God’s love.