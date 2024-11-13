Applications Being Accepted for 2025 Research Science Institute
The application deadline is December 11, 2024.
McLean, VA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2025 Research Science Institute (RSI), which is collaboratively sponsored with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA on its campus.
RSI '25 will be in session from June 22 to August 2, 2025. It will bring together top U.S. and international high school students who have completed education comparable to three years of high school for an intensive, six-week program that provides students with the opportunity to conduct original, innovative research. Typically, students apply in the middle of their junior year, grade 11 of high school. High school seniors are not eligible to apply. RSI is cost-free for students to attend.
Participants experience the entire research cycle from start to finish. They read the most current literature in their field, draft and execute a detailed research plan, and deliver conference-style oral and written reports on their findings.
During the first week of RSI, students participate in intensive STEM classes with accomplished professors. The heart of RSI is the five-week research internship where students conduct individual projects under the tutelage of scientists and researchers.
To apply, visit https://www.cee.org/apply-rsi. The deadline is December 11, 2024.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
