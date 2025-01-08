Ground Labs Launches Enterprise Recon Cloud on AWS Marketplace
Ground Labs’ award-winning data discovery and data management solution is now available via AWS Marketplace.
Cedar Park, TX, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and data management, is thrilled to announce the release of Enterprise Recon Cloud (ER Cloud), now available via AWS Marketplace. This innovative solution brings the award-winning capabilities of Enterprise Recon to the cloud, offering a streamlined and resource-efficient approach to data discovery and data management.
ER Cloud is designed to cater to the needs of cloud-first organizations and those with limited IT resources, ensuring they retain full sovereignty and control over their data. It offers a new way for customers to leverage the power of Enterprise Recon without the need for additional hardware procurement or complex installation process.
Key Benefits of Enterprise Recon Cloud:
● No additional hardware: Hosted on a client-managed AWS instance, ER Cloud eliminates the need for appliance and RPM package installs, reducing costs and simplifying IT infrastructure.
● Simplified deployment: Pre-configured master server and basic agents ensure a smooth and hassle-free setup.
● No complex installation: With no hardware provisioning or setup required, customers can focus on their core business operations.
In addition to these benefits, Ground Labs is also introducing a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) option for existing clients.
“As organizations continue to shift toward cloud-first strategies, the launch of Enterprise Recon Cloud on AWS Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify data discovery and management,” said Don Kaye, Chief Operating Officer at Ground Labs.
“With ER Cloud, we're empowering businesses to effortlessly secure and manage their data without the traditional IT hurdles, by removing the need for additional hardware and complex installations and leveraging their AWS cloud instance.”
With the launch of ER Cloud, Ground Labs continues to revolutionize the field of data discovery and data management, offering flexible and efficient solutions for businesses of all sizes.
For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com.
About Ground Labs
Ground Labs is a global leader in data discovery and data management, committed to helping businesses protect sensitive data through its innovative solutions. With a focus on ease of use and adaptability, Ground Labs serves a wide range of industries and organizations around the world.
www.groundlabs.com
