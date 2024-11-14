Vendifi from PKF Digital Limited Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Vendifi has launched its vendor compliance software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This integration enhances vendor compliance and risk management within the Microsoft ecosystem. Vendifi's software leverages Azure and SharePoint to streamline deployment and management, increasing operational efficiency. Learn more at the Azure Marketplace.
London, United Kingdom, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vendifi to enhance vendor compliance and manage third-party risk within their Microsoft ecosystem.
PKF Digital Limited, dba Vendifi, today announced the availability of its Vendifi software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Vendifi customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Vendifi’s software securely manages vendor compliance and due diligence within the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging the power of SharePoint and Azure to provide a user-friendly experience. This integration allows businesses to ensure compliance and manage vendor relationships, reducing risks and enhancing operational efficiency.
“By making Vendifi available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are enabling our customers to leverage the full potential of Azure’s scalability and reliability,” said Bradley Geldenhuys, Founder at Vendifi. “This integration simplifies vendor compliance and management, providing our users with a seamless and secure solution.”
“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Vendifi, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Vendifi, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Vendifi at its page in the Azure Marketplace.
About Vendifi
Vendifi is dedicated to providing top-tier vendor compliance and management solutions. Our software integrates seamlessly with Microsoft SharePoint and Azure, offering businesses a secure and efficient way to manage vendor relationships and ensure compliance. For more information, visit https://www.vendifi.io
PKF Digital Limited, dba Vendifi, today announced the availability of its Vendifi software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Vendifi customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Vendifi’s software securely manages vendor compliance and due diligence within the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging the power of SharePoint and Azure to provide a user-friendly experience. This integration allows businesses to ensure compliance and manage vendor relationships, reducing risks and enhancing operational efficiency.
“By making Vendifi available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are enabling our customers to leverage the full potential of Azure’s scalability and reliability,” said Bradley Geldenhuys, Founder at Vendifi. “This integration simplifies vendor compliance and management, providing our users with a seamless and secure solution.”
“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Vendifi, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Vendifi, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Vendifi at its page in the Azure Marketplace.
About Vendifi
Vendifi is dedicated to providing top-tier vendor compliance and management solutions. Our software integrates seamlessly with Microsoft SharePoint and Azure, offering businesses a secure and efficient way to manage vendor relationships and ensure compliance. For more information, visit https://www.vendifi.io
Contact
VendifiContact
Bradley Geldenhuys
+44 20 7516 2200
www.vendifi.io
Bradley Geldenhuys
+44 20 7516 2200
www.vendifi.io
Categories