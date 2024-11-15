Author Kenni Hargrove’s New Book, "Light of the Oracles," Follows a Group of Young Magicians Who Must Work to Save Their Home from a Group of Power-Hungry Witches

Recent release “Light of the Oracles” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kenni Hargrove is a riveting fantasy adventure that centers around a group of young spellcasters who are tasked with defending their village’s mysterious relics. But when a group of witches join the war, they’ll be forced to abandon their post in order to stop their new enemies.