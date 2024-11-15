Author Kenni Hargrove’s New Book, "Light of the Oracles," Follows a Group of Young Magicians Who Must Work to Save Their Home from a Group of Power-Hungry Witches
Recent release “Light of the Oracles” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kenni Hargrove is a riveting fantasy adventure that centers around a group of young spellcasters who are tasked with defending their village’s mysterious relics. But when a group of witches join the war, they’ll be forced to abandon their post in order to stop their new enemies.
Richmond, VA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenni Hargrove has completed her new book, “Light of the Oracles”: a captivating novel that tells the story of a group of unlikely heroes that must travel their world in order to put a stop to a group of witches that threaten their home in their search for mysterious relics that hold unknown powers.
“When magical relics are discovered in the stony canyons of Mercury Past, the village finds itself swarmed by the surrounding lands that seek the power of the lighted oracles,” writes Hargrove. “Recruiting children to war, the relics are kept safe by entrusting them to captains and sent out to sea. As the war begins to end, witches join the fray as they scramble to complete a sinister plot that will change the world in their favor. The only ones aware of this are a group of young spellcasters who desperately abandon the front lines in order to stop the witches. The children will have to travel to the many lands of their world. In their journey, they learn more of themselves through the origins of their own magic and follow the steps of fate that will propel them to their own destinies.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kenni Hargrove’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on this epic journey to stop the encroaching witches from destroying the world. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world-building, “Light of the Oracles” is sure to delight fans of fantasy tales, ensuring a spellbinding reading experience that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Light of the Oracles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
