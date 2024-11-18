Author Robert Hill’s New Book, "Poisonous Nails Trilogy," Centers Around a Group of Vigilante Women and the Detective Who Seeks Justice After Being Killed by Them
Recent release “Poisonous Nails Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Robert Hill is a captivating trio of stories that follows a group of women who, after taking the law into their own hands, kills a detective in the name of justice. But when the detective finds himself somehow resurrected, he seeks out revenge.
Brooklyn Park, MN, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Hill, who has worked for thirty-two years for the City of Minneapolis, has completed his new book “Poisonous Nails Trilogy”: a gripping collection of three stories that follows a group of women who circumvent the law in order to seek revenge on those who abused them. But after a detective is killed by them, things take a turn when he somehow finds himself resurrected, hungry for revenge against those who murdered him.
“‘Poisonous Nails’ is a trilogy that has been merged together—book number 1, ‘Poisonous Nails’ followed by book number 2, ‘Detective Raleigh’s Resurrection’ and then book number 3, ‘Grayson’s Revenge,’” writes Hill. “The first story, ‘Poisonous Nails,’ is about three professional females who become vigilantes and take the law in their own hands when the justice system failed to prosecute three separate cases of alleged rape. The second book is where Detective Raleigh was killed in the first book by the vigilantes, but he is resurrected and comes back alive to get revenge. The second book is where Detective Raleigh uses a young teenage boy named Grayson to do his dirty work by eliminating the female vigilantes. In the third book, Grayson realizes he is being used by Detective Raleigh, and he wants revenge.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Hill’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this thrilling story of revenge and murder. With each turn of the page, Hill weaves a brilliant and intricate plot that will keep readers spellbound, making “Poisonous Nails Trilogy” a must-read for those interested in tales of suspense, the supernatural, and vengeance.
