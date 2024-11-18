Author Robert Hill’s New Book, "Poisonous Nails Trilogy," Centers Around a Group of Vigilante Women and the Detective Who Seeks Justice After Being Killed by Them

Recent release “Poisonous Nails Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Robert Hill is a captivating trio of stories that follows a group of women who, after taking the law into their own hands, kills a detective in the name of justice. But when the detective finds himself somehow resurrected, he seeks out revenge.