Author Karen Birch’s New Book, "The Power of Minerals," is a Family-Friendly Novel Filled with Action, Romance, and Educational Facts About Minerals
Recent release “The Power of Minerals” from Page Publishing author Karen Birch is a twist on the classic superhero narrative, presenting just enough action and romance to satisfy adults but not too much that younger readers can’t enjoy it, too.
Terrell, TX, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Birch, who lives in Terrell, Texas, with her husband of twenty-six years, has completed her new book, “The Power of Minerals”: a lighthearted superhero novel that combines action, romance, humor, family values, and informative facts about minerals.
Author Karen Birch is a homeschooling mom of eight children, seven of which still reside at home. They live on a mini-farm with two mammoth donkeys, a cow with a calf, three rabbits, eight cats, two dogs, and chickens. She loves attending and being a member of their “backyard country” Bible church, with her family and parents. She also loves serving God in any way He gives her and spending time with family.
Birch writes, “Roger Graphite was puzzling over another equation in the lab. He’d been there since eight o’clock this morning. It was now ten o’clock at night, and everyone else had long gone home. The head of the physicist department he was in was really being pressured by the government to perfect their top secret studies, and of course Roger got stuck with the job, since he didn’t have a life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Birch’s quirky and eclectic tale takes readers on an unforgettable journey that leaves them laughing and more knowledgeable about minerals.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase “The Power of Minerals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Karen Birch is a homeschooling mom of eight children, seven of which still reside at home. They live on a mini-farm with two mammoth donkeys, a cow with a calf, three rabbits, eight cats, two dogs, and chickens. She loves attending and being a member of their “backyard country” Bible church, with her family and parents. She also loves serving God in any way He gives her and spending time with family.
Birch writes, “Roger Graphite was puzzling over another equation in the lab. He’d been there since eight o’clock this morning. It was now ten o’clock at night, and everyone else had long gone home. The head of the physicist department he was in was really being pressured by the government to perfect their top secret studies, and of course Roger got stuck with the job, since he didn’t have a life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Birch’s quirky and eclectic tale takes readers on an unforgettable journey that leaves them laughing and more knowledgeable about minerals.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase “The Power of Minerals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories