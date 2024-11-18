Author Ravyn Wells’s New Book, "pain as penance," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting a Journey of Self-Discovery Through Love, Addiction, and Humanity
Recent release “pain as penance” from Page Publishing author Ravyn Wells is a compelling series of poems that draws from personal introspection to explore themes of gender, sexuality, family, and addiction. Divided into eight sections, Ravyn’s collection invites readers to ultimately seek understanding for the complexities of the human experience.
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ravyn Wells, a first-time author from South Carolina, has completed their new book, “pain as penance”: a powerful assortment of free prose poems that challenges readers to delve into the complex emotions surrounding self-discovery and the human experience, drawing upon years of internal reflection the author underwent in order to truly find themselves.
Born in 1999, author Ravyn Wells grew up spending their time in the woods and at soccer practice, always with a book in hand. Creative by nature, Ravyn is a painter and loves to draw as well. Throughout high school, Ravyn tutored other students, which led to a love for teaching and a desire to help others learn and love the classroom. They currently live in Arizona as an Earth and Space Science teacher with fifteen very loved plants and an overwhelming love of the stars.
“While this book has quite a few poems, it is the culmination of three years and two completed journals with over 350 poems,” writes Ravyn. “This is [my] journey through the complex emotions and thoughts that came from finding [myself]—through the lens of gender, sexuality, family, addiction, and everything that makes us human.
“Separated into eight sections, this book is full of free prose poems with no specific meter. This is meant to mimic the train of thought employed when thinking through and writing the poems.
“These poems were written when the author felt no one would understand what they were going through. All they ask for is understanding.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ravyn Wells’s intimate series offers an enlightening journey that will resonate with readers from all walks of life who have searched for meaning in the chaos and confusion of their lives. Candid and emotionally raw, “pain as penance” also encourages empathy and understanding, reminding readers of the shared human experience that binds everyone together in life.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “pain as penance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
