Author Ravyn Wells’s New Book, "pain as penance," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting a Journey of Self-Discovery Through Love, Addiction, and Humanity

Recent release “pain as penance” from Page Publishing author Ravyn Wells is a compelling series of poems that draws from personal introspection to explore themes of gender, sexuality, family, and addiction. Divided into eight sections, Ravyn’s collection invites readers to ultimately seek understanding for the complexities of the human experience.