Author Fancy Joy’s New Book, “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love,” is a Poignant Collection of Personal Poems and Reflections
Recent release “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love” from Covenant Books author Fancy Joy is a stirring compilation of poetry and photography that perfectly captures the author’s journey through struggles, grief, and renewal. With each entry, Fancy offers readers the chance to relate to her stories and reflect inward to find comfort and hope.
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fancy Joy, who has been an avid reader, writer, and photographer since her childhood in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love”: a compilation of poems and original photographs that share the author’s emotions and inspirational thoughts about her experiences and emotions throughout life.
In “Life Changes,” readers will discover author Fancy Joy’s emotions and feelings presented through a collection of poetry, ruminations, and original photographs, sharing inspirational thoughts about life, loss, and love. The author also shares the stories of what inspired the writing of each poem, inviting readers to follow along as her life changes from the loss of her husband of thirty years to her reconnection with her soulmate. Fancy shares her thoughts on relationships, grief, faith, people, dreams, love, and happiness.
“Life changes. Sometimes it is a slow progression, and sometimes it changes drastically in the blink of an eye,” writes Fancy.
“It seems to me that life is like being on a raft in the ocean. There are times when we are up on the crest of a wave, loving life, seeing far into the future with hope and happiness. Then other times there seems to be a huge wave crashing right on top of us, and we feel like we are going to drown. And then there are the times we are just floating on our raft in the calm seas, waiting for something to happen.
“Whatever the case, life changes. You just have to hold on to your raft and ride the waves.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fancy Joy’s new book is an inspiring read for anyone navigating the complexities of life and the human experience. Heartfelt and emotionally raw, Fancy’s candid series will resonate with readers who have faced similar obstacles, offering comfort and encouragement to those seeking to heal and move forward.
Readers can purchase “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
