Author Fancy Joy’s New Book, “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love,” is a Poignant Collection of Personal Poems and Reflections

Recent release “Life Changes: An Inspirational Book About Life, Loss, and Love” from Covenant Books author Fancy Joy is a stirring compilation of poetry and photography that perfectly captures the author’s journey through struggles, grief, and renewal. With each entry, Fancy offers readers the chance to relate to her stories and reflect inward to find comfort and hope.