Authors Christian and Leslie Chase’s New Book, "The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat," Follows a Timid Forest Cat Who Learns the True Meaning of Courage & Friendship

Recent release “The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat” from Covenant Books authors Christian and Leslie Chase takes readers on an enchanting journey with Thomas, a timid forest cat facing the challenges of growing up. When a tough love approach from his father leads to an unexpected adventure with a young fawn, Thomas learns valuable lessons about bravery, love, and faith.