Authors Christian and Leslie Chase’s New Book, "The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat," Follows a Timid Forest Cat Who Learns the True Meaning of Courage & Friendship
Recent release “The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat” from Covenant Books authors Christian and Leslie Chase takes readers on an enchanting journey with Thomas, a timid forest cat facing the challenges of growing up. When a tough love approach from his father leads to an unexpected adventure with a young fawn, Thomas learns valuable lessons about bravery, love, and faith.
Petaluma, CA, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christian and Leslie Chase, a loving husband and wife duo who both grew up in Marin County, California, and developed a profound love for animals at an early age, have completed their new book, “The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat”: a whimsical story that follows the journey of Thomas, the youngest in a family of forest cats, as he navigates the challenges of growing up and discovers the true meaning of courage and love.
“‘The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat’ is a fish-out-of-water story. Thomas is the happy-go-lucky youngest in a family of forest cats,” write Christian and Leslie. “His stern father incorporates him into a program to toughen him up and prepare him for the future. Part of the program is he must learn to hunt for food like a proper cat, but Thomas doesn’t want to. Undaunted, Papa takes him into the forest and leaves him on an outcrop over a herd of deer, with orders to make his rite of passage. Thomas reluctantly complies. Taking a great leap, he falls on one of the little fawns knocking her unconscious. However, when he realizes what he’s done, he breaks down in tears and begins to pray over her. Hearing his entreaties, God heals the young fawn, and the two creatures fall in love and embark on a great adventure together.
“We hope you will find great joy with your children during storytime reading ‘The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat.’ It is our prayer that our little tale will inspire readers, young and old, to have a deeper love for creatures of the forest, become a little braver, and see how love, friendship, and faith can save the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christian and Leslie Chase’s new book is sure to inspire readers to embrace the wonders of the forest and the importance of caring for all creatures. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, “The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat” will captivate the imaginations of readers of all ages, encouraging them to embrace the beauty of nature and the power of friendship.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Thomas the Scaredy Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
