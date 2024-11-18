Author Nicole Daniella’s New Book, "The Waiting," is a Profound Series of Poems Offering Readers a Raw Reflection on Mental Health, Dreams, and Inner Strength

Recent release “The Waiting” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicole Daniella is an intimate exploration of the struggles and hopes that the author has faced during her own personal struggles. Engaging and emotionally stirring, this collection will resonate with anyone seeking understanding, connection, and solace, inviting readers to embrace their journeys with empathy and courage.