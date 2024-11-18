Author Nicole Daniella’s New Book, "The Waiting," is a Profound Series of Poems Offering Readers a Raw Reflection on Mental Health, Dreams, and Inner Strength
Recent release “The Waiting” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicole Daniella is an intimate exploration of the struggles and hopes that the author has faced during her own personal struggles. Engaging and emotionally stirring, this collection will resonate with anyone seeking understanding, connection, and solace, inviting readers to embrace their journeys with empathy and courage.
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Daniella, a single mother of two as well as an RYT 200 and a Reiki master, has completed her new book, “The Waiting”: an evocative poetry collection offering readers a space for reflection, connection, and healing, as well as a voice to those grappling with their inner demons.
A New Jersey native, author Nicole Daniella started writing as a young child, and quickly discovered that writing helped her to express her feelings and deal with her struggles on a more profound level. She is a lover of all things coffee and has always enjoyed traveling, having studied art and architecture abroad in Rome. Her favorite country is Iceland, and she was fortunate to have been able to teach yoga there in Akureyri, living out one of her dreams. Currently, Nicole resides in New Jersey and offers Reiki and meditation to all those struggling with addiction.
“A small collection of night rants and hopes,” writes Nicole. “From one person battling mental demons to another…
“Maybe it’s not an illness at all. Maybe it’s the fact that we chose not to settle, and we always want more.
“To those dreamers, the ones who suffered in the silence between daybreak to the echoes of fleeting hopes on the wall, these are for you.
“To my tribe, the ones who stayed the nights of crying alone and facing their demons in the images on the walls, I hope they meant something.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicole Daniella’s beautiful series serves as a gentle reminder that while the road to healing may be fraught with challenges, there is beauty in the longing for more and the courage to confront one’s fears. Poignant and candid, Nicole shares her writings in the hope of helping others who are currently struggling with PTSD, anxiety disorders, and the like, in order to let them know they are not alone in their fight, and there is always hope even in the darkest of times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Waiting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
