Author Smokey Proctor’s New Book, "Love and Despair," is a Compelling Series of Stirring Poems That Invites Readers to Dive Into Themes of Love, Loss, and Resilience

Recent release “Love and Despair” from Newman Springs Publishing author Smokey Proctor is a poignant collection of poems exploring the vast complexities of the human experience. Whether grappling with heartbreak or seeking motivation, this series offers something for everyone, inviting readers to explore the full spectrum of their emotions.