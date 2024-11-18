Lynn Haley’s New Book, "From the Mind of a Waitress," is a Fascinating Look Into the World of Food Service & the Often-Outrageous Experiences of the Author as a Waitress
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lynn Haley, who has spent over twenty years working as a server in the restaurant industry and occasionally does stand-up comedy in her free time, has completed her most recent book, “From the Mind of a Waitress”: a collection of true stories inspired by the author’s experiences in food service, highlighting the ridiculous customers, thankless managers, and all the unbelievable and often hilarious tales in-between.
“Being a great waitress is understanding the difference between hospitality and service,” writes Haley. “Anyone can serve food, but hospitality is about injecting the warmth.”
She continues, “It’s being able to assess a customer’s needs and wants almost instantaneously, adapting to their desires, and having the ability to show them hospitality for our brief time together.
“... In non-hospitality industries, when someone’s having a hard day or an unpleasant moment at work, they can stop, go collect themselves in the bathroom, and splash some water on their face. I have no such luxury. Once customers start coming in, I am on, and there is no pause button.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lynn Haley’s book allows readers to step inside the author’s mind to discover what it takes to be a waitress, and what can possibly be going through someone’s mind while serving customers day in and day out. Engaging and candid, “From the Mind of a Waitress” provides an eye-opening and unique look into the food service industry, all the perspective of someone who has truly seen it all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “From the Mind of a Waitress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Being a great waitress is understanding the difference between hospitality and service,” writes Haley. “Anyone can serve food, but hospitality is about injecting the warmth.”
She continues, “It’s being able to assess a customer’s needs and wants almost instantaneously, adapting to their desires, and having the ability to show them hospitality for our brief time together.
“... In non-hospitality industries, when someone’s having a hard day or an unpleasant moment at work, they can stop, go collect themselves in the bathroom, and splash some water on their face. I have no such luxury. Once customers start coming in, I am on, and there is no pause button.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lynn Haley’s book allows readers to step inside the author’s mind to discover what it takes to be a waitress, and what can possibly be going through someone’s mind while serving customers day in and day out. Engaging and candid, “From the Mind of a Waitress” provides an eye-opening and unique look into the food service industry, all the perspective of someone who has truly seen it all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “From the Mind of a Waitress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories