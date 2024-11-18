Samuel W. Holder Jr.’s New Book, "Alligator Tales and Lore: Remembering a Season," is a Series of Stories Detailing Different Interactions Humans Have Had with Alligators
Madison, MS, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Samuel W. Holder Jr., a retired professional ecologist with thirty-four years of experience in his field, has completed his most recent book, “Alligator Tales and Lore: Remembering a Season”: a gripping collection of short stories for readers of all ages exploring different encounters and run-ins that humans have shared with alligators, revealing the best way to escape these encounters alive.
“This collection explores actual interactions between people and alligators. The stories are based on the author's personal experiences and interviews of people who either witnessed or participated in the events. He generated insights, conversations, and more literary tones to explain the attitudes and behaviors of involved people and to illustrate how events came about and progressed.
“Events in these short stories occurred in the Greater New Orleans area of Louisiana. Every year, similar events occur in the Southeastern states of the US, so read these stories to prepare.”
Published by Fulton Books, Samuel W. Holder Jr.’s book is an enlightening collection that will help readers better understand what an encounter with an alligator could be like, and how to react in case they ever come face to face with an alligator themselves. Expertly paced and insightful, “Alligator Tales and Lore” blends together both fact and wit, making it an invaluable resource that is both educational and entertaining.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Alligator Tales and Lore: Remembering a Season” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
