Bryson Sewell’s New Book, "Bryce Loves to Exercise," is a Delightful Tale That Follows Bryce, an Energetic Young Boy Who Finds Joy in Staying Active Each and Every Day
Fremont, OH, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryson Sewell, who was born and raised in Fremont, Ohio, a sports town with a rich tradition of athletes, has completed his most recent book, “Bryce Loves to Exercise”: a charming story that follows a week in the life of Bryce, a young boy who enjoys spending time every day exercising and learning new ways to move and stay active with his friends and family.
Growing up watching athletes inspired author Bryson Sewell to play sports and become involved in physical fitness. He played football for a short time in college and four years of semi pro, then hung up his cleats for good. After a long conversation about his playing days with one of his teammates, he thought about how much he missed playing sports and exercising regularly. This inspired him to get back in the gym.
“When I wrote ‘Bryce Loves to Exercise,’ I wanted to explain the benefits of exercise to young children but make it fun,” writes Sewell. “I see children out with their families or group of friends exercising, and it always is a great bonding tool. It also keeps us active and is a good way to teach about physical fitness. I see literature about fitness for teens and adults all the time, but I wanted to make something for children that they could relate to. ‘Bryce Loves to Exercise’ goes through the week of a child who does his homework every day, then he and his family get active! Hopefully, families will be inspired to get out and exercise together!”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryson Sewell’s book came about when the author began to consider how happy exercising made him during his youth, which inspired him to want to write a book for beginning readers about the joy of being active with your family. With colorful artwork to help bring Sewell’s story to life, “Bryce Loves to Exercise” is the perfect tool to introduce young readers to physical activity, inviting them to get up and start moving.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bryce Loves to Exercise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Growing up watching athletes inspired author Bryson Sewell to play sports and become involved in physical fitness. He played football for a short time in college and four years of semi pro, then hung up his cleats for good. After a long conversation about his playing days with one of his teammates, he thought about how much he missed playing sports and exercising regularly. This inspired him to get back in the gym.
“When I wrote ‘Bryce Loves to Exercise,’ I wanted to explain the benefits of exercise to young children but make it fun,” writes Sewell. “I see children out with their families or group of friends exercising, and it always is a great bonding tool. It also keeps us active and is a good way to teach about physical fitness. I see literature about fitness for teens and adults all the time, but I wanted to make something for children that they could relate to. ‘Bryce Loves to Exercise’ goes through the week of a child who does his homework every day, then he and his family get active! Hopefully, families will be inspired to get out and exercise together!”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryson Sewell’s book came about when the author began to consider how happy exercising made him during his youth, which inspired him to want to write a book for beginning readers about the joy of being active with your family. With colorful artwork to help bring Sewell’s story to life, “Bryce Loves to Exercise” is the perfect tool to introduce young readers to physical activity, inviting them to get up and start moving.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bryce Loves to Exercise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories