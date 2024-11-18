Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book, "Magicland, Extreme Memory," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Adventurer on a Journey Through an Ancient Kingdom and Beyond
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, creator of the “Beyond the Horizon” book series, has completed his most recent book, “Magicland, Extreme Memory”: a thrilling tale that invites readers to join young Eric on a thrilling exploration of the Jalisia planet, where he encounters ancient civilizations, heroic friends, and the challenge of helping a queen restore her kingdom.
Originally from Chicago, author Kevin W. Lynn currently lives in the Bay Area, and enjoys sports, swimming, and traveling. His hobby is studying outer space and studying paths to other planets with ideal conditions. He has always dreamed that one day, people on Earth can go to other planets to visit other friendly people.
“After a car accident, for an unknown reason, the boy Eric appears in an ancient kingdom on Jalisia planet and has to start his exploration of a totally unknown world,” writes Kevin. “With the help of the local girl Jolia, Eric eventually meets the real hero, the super civilization’s Sam, and therefore enters an entirely new cause to help Queen Lisa recover her great plan. In the process to help Queen Lisa, Sam starts another stage to build up the Super Civilization Economy System in outer space, and how a modern man can help the ancient queen to recover her kingdom will let the readers out of their imagination. The most attractive and lovely story happens, David’s unbelievable story, as a stranger comes into another civilization, and with help from his girlfriend Sulia and other friends, they overcome countless difficulties. Eventually they join Mike’s super civilization and create a real human being’s brilliant dream world, Magicland.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book is the fourth entry in the author’s “Beyond the Horizon” series and will captivate readers with its intricate world building and vibrant characters as Eric, Jolia, and Sam face numerous trials in their efforts to restore the kingdom. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Magicland, Extreme Memory” promises to transport readers to a realm of excitement and inspiration, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Magicland, Extreme Memory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Chicago, author Kevin W. Lynn currently lives in the Bay Area, and enjoys sports, swimming, and traveling. His hobby is studying outer space and studying paths to other planets with ideal conditions. He has always dreamed that one day, people on Earth can go to other planets to visit other friendly people.
“After a car accident, for an unknown reason, the boy Eric appears in an ancient kingdom on Jalisia planet and has to start his exploration of a totally unknown world,” writes Kevin. “With the help of the local girl Jolia, Eric eventually meets the real hero, the super civilization’s Sam, and therefore enters an entirely new cause to help Queen Lisa recover her great plan. In the process to help Queen Lisa, Sam starts another stage to build up the Super Civilization Economy System in outer space, and how a modern man can help the ancient queen to recover her kingdom will let the readers out of their imagination. The most attractive and lovely story happens, David’s unbelievable story, as a stranger comes into another civilization, and with help from his girlfriend Sulia and other friends, they overcome countless difficulties. Eventually they join Mike’s super civilization and create a real human being’s brilliant dream world, Magicland.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book is the fourth entry in the author’s “Beyond the Horizon” series and will captivate readers with its intricate world building and vibrant characters as Eric, Jolia, and Sam face numerous trials in their efforts to restore the kingdom. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Magicland, Extreme Memory” promises to transport readers to a realm of excitement and inspiration, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Magicland, Extreme Memory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories