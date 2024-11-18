Michael K. Asher’s Newly Released "I Am God’s Dream" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Purpose
“I Am God’s Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael K. Asher is an insightful reflection on discovering one’s purpose through a deep relationship with God, emphasizing the importance of faith in navigating life’s challenges.
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Am God’s Dream,” an inspiring exploration of faith and purpose, inviting readers to understand their identity as part of God’s grand design, is the creation of published author, Michael K. Asher.
Asher shares, “Michael K. Asher has lived in the New England area of the USA his entire life. He was brought up in a Christian home where love and the fear of God was instituted. He grew up learning and living for God after choosing Christ at a very young age. Since then, life has taken him on a journey, and it was through Bible based youth programs that helped cultivate his insightful gift. That the knowledge and understanding of God’s ways are above our own and to heed that direction. This passion for being more in tune helped save him from much heartache but also equipped him when it happened.
"Asher worked tirelessly in many roles from fast food, warehouse, retail, and technology. Today, when he is not thinking deeply about God's game of life and the origins of reality, he spends his time defending organizations in cybersecurity. When not working he enjoys the gym, the outdoors with his loving family. He is always searching and following directions as he finds God's will in his life. Now ready to share that pathway of discovery with all of you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael K. Asher’s new book offers a heartfelt message of hope and guidance for anyone seeking to uncover their purpose and live in alignment with God’s dreams for them.
Consumers can purchase “I Am God’s Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am God’s Dream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
