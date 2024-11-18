Faithful Watchman’s Newly Released "Future Events You Should Know Today!" is a Compelling Prophetic Guide
“Future Events You Should Know Today!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faithful Watchman is an insightful and urgent narrative that explores prophetic events and biblical truths relevant to the last days of earth’s history.
New York, NY, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Future Events You Should Know Today!” a captivating and thought-provoking guide that brings prophetic events to life through a narrative drama, is the creation of published author, Faithful Watchman.
Faithful Watchman shares, “Dear fellow believers and friends,
"This book was made especially for you and your family in these last days of the earth’s history. The events described were put in a narrative drama form to bring them to life for all readers and listeners. In reality, my friends, the time of trouble the world is about to face cannot be described by human words. But one thing for certain is that only by the power of Jesus Christ our Lord will we be able to come through it alive unto salvation. My prayer for all you readers is that you take your Bibles from their shelves and begin to read the four gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John and discover these Biblical truths for yourselves before it’s too late.
"God’s challenge to all of you will be to share what you have learned from the Bible and this book with your family and friends while you still have time to do so. May God bless you in this great venture to win as many people totally to Christ before He returns in the very near future. I know that God will be with us as we do this great deed for Him. Thank you, and God bless.
"For more pertinent prophetic information, please go to the following website: www.theshiningword.com. You will be blessed!
"Yours in Christ,
"Future Events Writers”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faithful Watchman’s new book is a profound and accessible exploration of end-time prophecies, encouraging readers to delve into biblical scripture and share their insights with others.
Consumers can purchase “Future Events You Should Know Today!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Future Events You Should Know Today!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Faithful Watchman shares, “Dear fellow believers and friends,
"This book was made especially for you and your family in these last days of the earth’s history. The events described were put in a narrative drama form to bring them to life for all readers and listeners. In reality, my friends, the time of trouble the world is about to face cannot be described by human words. But one thing for certain is that only by the power of Jesus Christ our Lord will we be able to come through it alive unto salvation. My prayer for all you readers is that you take your Bibles from their shelves and begin to read the four gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John and discover these Biblical truths for yourselves before it’s too late.
"God’s challenge to all of you will be to share what you have learned from the Bible and this book with your family and friends while you still have time to do so. May God bless you in this great venture to win as many people totally to Christ before He returns in the very near future. I know that God will be with us as we do this great deed for Him. Thank you, and God bless.
"For more pertinent prophetic information, please go to the following website: www.theshiningword.com. You will be blessed!
"Yours in Christ,
"Future Events Writers”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faithful Watchman’s new book is a profound and accessible exploration of end-time prophecies, encouraging readers to delve into biblical scripture and share their insights with others.
Consumers can purchase “Future Events You Should Know Today!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Future Events You Should Know Today!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories