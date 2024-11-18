Fred Donald Steele’s Newly Released "Praising Words Leading to Christ" is a Poetic and Inspirational Devotional
“Praising Words Leading to Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Donald Steele is a heartfelt collection of poems that explore faith, love, and the power of Christ’s sacrifice, offering readers inspiration and spiritual reflection through life’s trials and triumphs.
Macomb, MI, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Praising Words Leading to Christ”: a moving collection of faith-based poetry that highlights Christ’s enduring love and commitment to humanity. “Praising Words Leading to Christ” is the creation of published author, Fred Donald Steele, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was married in 1966. In 1987, he lost his dear wife, Carroll. His son went into the Air Force, and he finished raising his two teenage daughters.
Steele shares, “This book is a refreshing reminder of Christ’s commitment to us, illustrating His love, help, sacrifice, and forgiveness from our beginnings until the day of our deliverance.
"Poem examples:
From birth (Angel Wings)
Cruel world (Blessings of Forgiveness)
Confusion (Broken Wings)
Helper (Crown of Thorns)
Lost loved ones (Another Lost Human Being)
Togetherness (Forgiveness Is Riding on the Winds)
Love (God’s Love)
Devil’s terror (Have Faith, It’s Not Too Late)
Our ending (Coming of the Final Word)
Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Donald Steele’s new book offers readers a deeply personal and spiritual journey, reminding them of Christ’s enduring presence and the comfort of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Praising Words Leading to Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praising Words Leading to Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
