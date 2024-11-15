Author R. A. Sinnett’s New Book, "When November Falls," is a Heartfelt Journey Through Memory and Emotion That Explores the Complexities of Love and Relationships

Recent release “When November Falls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author R. A. Sinnett is a powerful story that explores the lasting impact that past relationships can have on one person in their pursuit of lasting love. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Sinnett’s tale reveals how love can be both a source of happiness and heartache, ultimately offering a path toward healing and reconnection.