Author R. A. Sinnett’s New Book, "When November Falls," is a Heartfelt Journey Through Memory and Emotion That Explores the Complexities of Love and Relationships
Recent release “When November Falls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author R. A. Sinnett is a powerful story that explores the lasting impact that past relationships can have on one person in their pursuit of lasting love. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Sinnett’s tale reveals how love can be both a source of happiness and heartache, ultimately offering a path toward healing and reconnection.
Haysville, KS, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R. A. Sinnett, a lifelong romantic who retired after over thirty-five years in the aviation industry, has completed his new book, “When November Falls”: an emotionally charged story that explores the multifaceted nature of love and the enduring impact of past relationships, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences with heartache and healing.
“There is a song titled ‘Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.’ Perhaps the song should have been titled ‘Love Is a Many-Splintered Thing,’” writes Sinnett. “You know, a splinter, a piece of wood that gets under your skin. Time must go by until it festers, and you can be rid of that painful feeling, and the healing can begin. In the case of love, it is kind of like that splinter. You meet someone, and a reaction occurs between you, and the heat is on. It becomes like that gnawing feeling your heart gets when it hurts from being so happy or so sad. Feelings you’re forced sometimes to put in the back of your mind for a day, a week, a year, and eventually decades because relationships can end abruptly. Feelings that become locked away and rarely allowed for a brief look—that is, until a chance accident puts you back in time to fix those feelings and bring the love of your life back to you.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, R. A. Sinnett’s poignant tale offers an exploration of how the past can shape one’s present. Engaging and captivating, “When November Falls” promises to take readers on a journey through the highs and lows of relationships, reminding them that while love can cause pain, it also has the power to transform one's life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "When November Falls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
