Lyonel D. Desmarattes’s Newly Released "Discovering the Americas" is an Engaging Geographical Journey for Young Explorers
“Discovering the Americas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lyonel D. Desmarattes is an educational and entertaining exploration of the geography of the American hemisphere. Through engaging rhymes and vivid illustrations, Desmarattes makes learning about the Americas fun and accessible for children.
Silver Spring, MD, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Discovering the Americas”: an innovative approach to teaching geography to children. “Discovering the Americas” is the creation of published author, Lyonel D. Desmarattes, a journalist, poet, composer, and motivational speaker who served at Voice of America for almost thirty-five years.
Desmarattes shares, “This booklet, Discovering the Americas, aims at teaching the geography of the three parts of the American hemisphere to children in a way that makes learning it easy and funny. The author, Lyonel D. Desmarattes, could have chosen to write it like most books of geography are written, with a prose that does not require the extra effort inevitably associated with versification and rhymes. But having translated and published some seventh century French dramas originally released in classical alexandrines, respecting scrupulously the form, the content, and the style of the original models, he chose to prioritize the added value that comes infallibly with a versification that never fails to trigger an appreciation the book and its author would not enjoy if the former was written in, let’s say, the commonly called free style. Let it be also said, finally, that the same writing method will be used to publish the upcoming Creole, French, and Spanish versions of Discovering the Americas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lyonel D. Desmarattes’s new book will entertain while imparting fun facts about our world both past and present.
