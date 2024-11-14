"Duty Accomplished: The Drieborg Chronicles Book Three," Now Available from Histria Books.
Las Vegas, NV, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Duty Accomplished: The Drieborg Chronicles Book Three by Michael Deeb. This book is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Duty Accomplished, the compelling third installment in Michael Deeb’s Drieborg Chronicles series, delves into the tumultuous years of the American Civil War. Union Major Michael Drieborg, having escaped the horrors of Confederate prison Andersonville, returns to duty in December 1864. Recuperating in Michigan, he’s called back to Washington for reassignment, eager to contribute to Congressman Kellogg’s Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War. President Lincoln entrusts Michael with a crucial mission: aiding recently liberated Union war prisoners in Savannah, Georgia. However, the enormity of the task and unforeseen complications test Michael’s resolve. Meanwhile, back in Michigan, old adversaries threaten his family. As the war reaches its conclusion, Michael faces new challenges that lead him from Washington’s hallowed halls to the Dakota Territory’s Indian country, forcing him to confront the depths of his own soul. Duty Accomplished seamlessly weaves historical events, strong character development, and unforeseen twists, providing an engaging narrative that captivates readers and keeps them eagerly turning pages. Join Michael Drieborg on a journey through the Civil War’s final days, where duty and personal sacrifice intertwine in unexpected ways. Join Michael Drieborg on a journey through the Civil War’s final days, where duty and personal sacrifice intertwine in unexpected ways.
Dr. Michael J. Deeb was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His undergraduate education was completed at Aquinas College. He earned a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Doctorate from Wayne State University. He was an educator for nineteen years, most of which saw him teaching American history. Dr. Deeb now lives with his wife Sally as a permenent resident of Florida.
Duty Accomplished, by Michael Deeb, 344 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-461-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us.
