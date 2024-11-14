Homeschool Kids on Call to Ride Along with First Responder in Rookie Rescuer Curriculum
Gray, TN, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shark bites, building fires, explosions, and wild fires are all in a day’s work for homeschoolers, thanks to Tommy Neiman’s Rookie Rescuer workbook. Neiman, a career firefighter and paramedic, put over thirty years of experience on paper to interest kids in first responder work.
“Homeschoolers love to support other homeschoolers,” said Gena Suarez of The Old Schoolhouse®. “That’s why I know homeschool families will appreciate that Tommy Neiman and his wife homeschooled their own children. Not only is Tommy an expert as a first responder, but he also knows firsthand what homeschoolers want for their children. Rookie Rescuer is Biblically sound with memory verses and spiritual questions to promote dialogue with students.”
Neiman, once honored as “Florida Firefighter of the Year,” appears as “Firefighter Tom” on the pages of Rookie Rescuer. His colorful workbook contains twelve action-packed units or “calls” with space for students to write in answers. “Rookie Rescuer creates awareness and respect for first responders. Kids experience emergency calls in real but non-graphic ways,” said Neiman. Rookie Rescuer includes instructions for parents for three “field trip” visits to a local fire station, an EMS station, and a fire hydrant.
“Rookie Rescuer will be a favorite for your second through sixth grader,” added Suarez. “This valuable workbook would be wildly popular in a co-op class too. See for yourself. Go to the Rookie Rescue site (rookierescuer.com) to check out the first chapter and see how it holds student interest—and parents’ interest.”
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse® is a trusted name in homeschooling, dedicated to providing families with the resources and support they need to educate their children effectively. With a commitment to faith-based education, The Old Schoolhouse® offers a variety of tools, including The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, SchoolhouseTeachers.com online courses, The Schoolhouse Network (co-ops), The Homeschool College Directory, and the Hey, Mama! Homeschool Show podcast to help families navigate their homeschooling journey.
Contact
Gena Suarez
1-888-718-4663
https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com
