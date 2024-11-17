Apellix Has 19 International Visitors in the First 9 Months of 2024 Visit Jacksonville Florida to See the Apellix Power Wash Drone
Apellix Draws Global Attention making Jacksonville, Florida a fly into destination for companies interested in Power Wash Drones.
Jacksonville, FL, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apellix, a leading manufacturer of industrial and military aerial robotic systems is thrilled to announce that in the first three quarters of 2024, in addition to domestic visitors, they have welcomed 19 international companies from 14 countries to their World Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida for demos and discussions about their revolutionary Power Wash Drone. This influx of guests underscores their global commitment to providing innovative solutions to keep workers safe and puts Jacksonville Florida on the map as an innovation hub for Power Wash Drones.
In addition to the United States, visitors have come from Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Panama, Peru, Singapore, and Trinidad. Company representatives from the 19 international companies visiting Apellix in Jacksonville Florida were able to see a demo of the Apellix Power Wash drones in action at the Apellix headquarters.
"At Apellix, we are dedicated to making Jacksonville a 'fly into' destination rather than just a flyover. Our warm and friendly atmosphere, combined with our commitment to excellence, ensures that every visitor leaves with a deeper understanding of our capabilities and the benefits of our patented innovative drone technology," said Robert Dahlstrom, CEO of Apellix.
With its drones in operation in over 14 countries, Apellix is poised for continued growth and expansion. They invite companies and partners to join them for a demo and experience firsthand the future of industrial inspection and maintenance.
Apellix has over 20 awards, 6 US patents, and is viewed as the leading authority in Power Wash drones by the US Army and others. Learn more at the Apellix website.
Jackie Fernandez
904-647-4511
www.Apellix.com
