Deborah Cassidy Named a Woman of the Month for October 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lakewood Ranch, FL, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Cassidy of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for October 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cleaning.
About Deborah Cassidy
Deborah Cassidy is the owner of the home cleaning service, Clean As A Whistle. Located in Bradenton, Florida, the company serves Manatee County and the surrounding areas.
Prior to her role as an entrepreneur, Cassidy worked for a prestigious accounting firm but was laid her off due to corporate closings. Family and friends who knew of her love of people and house cleaning suggested she start a cleaning service, and she opened Clean as A Whistle in 2002. At first, Deborah worried that she would not find a client base, but she posted a flyer and quickly built a successful business. The name, “Clean As A Whistle,” was derived from Deborah's father's habit of whistling on the job site, making him easy to find.
As a testament to her and her staff’s commitment to providing clients with excellent service, Clean As A Whistle was a finalist for seven years in a row for the Small Business Award of Manatee County and won in 2018. The company also was honored with the People's Choice Award- Best Cleaning Company in Bradenton/Sarasota area.
Cassidy makes giving back a priority and Clean As A Whistle is a proud partner of the Cleaning for a Reason Foundation, a nonprofit that offers professional house cleaning services free of charge to help improve the lives and ease the burdens of women undergoing treatment for cancer. She has also been involved with Wounded Warrior, where she provided disabled veterans with free cleanings.
For more information, visit: www.cleanaswhistle.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Deborah Cassidy
Deborah Cassidy is the owner of the home cleaning service, Clean As A Whistle. Located in Bradenton, Florida, the company serves Manatee County and the surrounding areas.
Prior to her role as an entrepreneur, Cassidy worked for a prestigious accounting firm but was laid her off due to corporate closings. Family and friends who knew of her love of people and house cleaning suggested she start a cleaning service, and she opened Clean as A Whistle in 2002. At first, Deborah worried that she would not find a client base, but she posted a flyer and quickly built a successful business. The name, “Clean As A Whistle,” was derived from Deborah's father's habit of whistling on the job site, making him easy to find.
As a testament to her and her staff’s commitment to providing clients with excellent service, Clean As A Whistle was a finalist for seven years in a row for the Small Business Award of Manatee County and won in 2018. The company also was honored with the People's Choice Award- Best Cleaning Company in Bradenton/Sarasota area.
Cassidy makes giving back a priority and Clean As A Whistle is a proud partner of the Cleaning for a Reason Foundation, a nonprofit that offers professional house cleaning services free of charge to help improve the lives and ease the burdens of women undergoing treatment for cancer. She has also been involved with Wounded Warrior, where she provided disabled veterans with free cleanings.
For more information, visit: www.cleanaswhistle.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories