AAEON’s FWS-2370 Offers Up to 14 LAN with Power-Optimized Intel Soc for High-Speed Networking Solutions
The FWS-2370 is the most expansive, versatile network platform AAEON has ever developed, offering unparalleled wired and wireless networking options.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock code: 6579), a leading provider of scalable and flexible network solutions, has expanded its network security catalog with the launch of the FWS-2370, a desktop network appliance powered by Intel Atom® C5000 processors and equipped with up to 14 LAN ports.
Built on the Intel Atom® Processor C Series platform, with the Intel Atom® Processor C5315 as its default CPU, the FWS-2370 is well-suited to SD-WAN, uCPE, and UTM applications, leveraging a number of conducive on-chip technologies such as Intel® QAT and Intel® VT-d/VT-x. This offers expedited encryption and decryption, while the device’s high core count gives it sufficient processing power to facilitate data throughput and manage multi-threaded workloads.
The FWS-2370’s standout feature is its ethernet port selection, which is comprised of eight RJ-45 ports, four running at 2.5GbE and four at 1GbE, alongside four 10GbE SFP+ ports with two LAN bypass. Further distinguishing it from existing market offerings is the option of two PoE af/at ports, which will appeal to organizations requiring redundant high-speed networking and data transfer between multiple locations.
Where expansion in concerned, the FWS-2370 is AAEON’s most versatile desktop network appliance to date, with 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, cellular, and network modules supported via two M.2 B-Key slots, an M.2 E-Key, and a PCIe slot. The FWS-2370 also hosts two Mini Card slots with push-push SIM slots (co-layed with its M.2 B-Keys) for connection to high-speed 5G networks, which the company have indicated is to appeal to those wishing to deploy networking solutions in areas without traditional wired infrastructure.
For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the FWS-2370 product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
