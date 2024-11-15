Ibiyaya Launches the InstaCollapse Dog Stroller, a Versatile Travel Essential for Pets
Woodland, CA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ibiyaya, a leader in innovative pet travel products, has introduced the InstaCollapse Detachable Dog Stroller, an innovative stroller and car seat carrier combo that redefines pet mobility for busy pet owners. Designed for medium to large pets, this 2-in-1 stroller offers both practicality and sophistication for pet owners who want to simplify their travel routine while ensuring their pets’ comfort and safety.
With its unique fold-and-go design, the InstaCollapse is perfect for pet parents on the move, from weekend road trips to daily park outings. This multi-functional product is set to become an essential for pet owners looking for a high-quality, durable, and stylish solution to transport their pets seamlessly.
A 2-in-1 Stroller and Car Seat Built for Convenience and Comfort
Designed with convenience as a top priority, the InstaCollapse Detachable Dog Stroller offers a seamless transition between stroller and car seat modes. With just a click, the detachable carrycot can be removed and used as a pet car seat carrier, allowing pet owners to go from walking to driving with ease. When not in use, the stroller folds in seconds with a simple one-hand tri-fold mechanism, making it easy to store at home or in the car.
This stroller is spacious enough for medium and large pets (up to 25 kg), making it ideal for a variety of breeds or even multiple smaller pets. It’s a flexible solution that adds comfort to every pet outing.
Features That Set the InstaCollapse Apart
Ibiyaya’s attention to detail and commitment to safety are evident in the InstaCollapse’s range of features, which are designed to meet the needs of both pets and their owners:
Convertible Stroller and Car Seat: The InstaCollapse quickly transforms from a stroller into a detachable car seat carrier, allowing for hassle-free travel.
Quick Tri-Fold Mechanism: The one-hand tri-fold design enables pet owners to collapse the stroller in seconds, making it compact and easy to transport.
Weather-Resistant, Easy-Clean Fabric: Made with a tri-proof fabric that is waterproof, oil-resistant, and stain-resistant, the InstaCollapse keeps pets comfortable and dry while simplifying cleanup for pet parents.
Adjustable Sun Cap and Panoramic Sunroof: The extendable sun cap offers excellent sun protection, while the panoramic sunroof allows pets to enjoy the view and promotes airflow.
Sturdy EVA Wheels and One-Step Brake: The stroller’s EVA wheels with ball bearings ensure a smooth, easy ride, and the one-step brake system keeps the stroller securely in place when needed.
Safety and Durability You Can Trust
Built to meet the highest safety standards, the InstaCollapse is compliant with EU EN1888 regulations, a standard applied to baby strollers, providing peace of mind for pet parents. Ibiyaya’s commitment to eco-friendly materials is also evident in the stroller’s construction, which uses SGS-compliant materials that are non-toxic and free from second-hand plastics.
Constructed from a hybrid aluminum and steel frame, the InstaCollapse is lightweight yet highly durable, ideal for everyday use as well as for more rugged travel scenarios. And, like all Ibiyaya products, the InstaCollapse is designed with replaceable and repairable parts, from wheels to brakes, ensuring a long lifespan.
Early Reviews Highlight the InstaCollapse’s Convenience and Style
Customers who have experienced the InstaCollapse stroller firsthand have been quick to praise its comfort and practicality. One pet owner commented, “Our walks have never been easier! The InstaCollapse makes transitions from our walks to car rides simple, and our French Bulldog loves it.”
Another reviewer shared, “This stroller is beautifully designed and so smooth to push. I love that it’s foldable with one hand, which is a lifesaver when managing our two kids and a dog. It’s definitely built with convenience in mind.”
About Ibiyaya
Ibiyaya is a trusted leader in pet travel innovation, specializing in high-quality pet strollers, carriers, and backpacks designed to enhance the lives of pets and their owners. Driven by a passion for pet safety, style, and functionality, Ibiyaya is dedicated to helping pet parents care for their furry family members in the best possible way.
For more information on the InstaCollapse Detachable Dog Stroller, or to purchase one for your pet, visit ibiyaya.com
Contact
Job Escobanas
+909 6020002
https://ibiyaya.com
