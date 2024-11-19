Author Anthony Lopez’s New Book, "The Skull That Yawns," Sheds a Light on the Key Figures of the Civil War and Their Decisions That Shaped America’s Legacy

Recent release “The Skull That Yawns” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anthony Lopez is a fascinating novel that explores the Civil War’s aftermath, examining how pivotal decisions made by leaders in both the Union and Confederacy forged a legacy for America filled with unforeseen consequences.