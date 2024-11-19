Author Anthony Lopez’s New Book, "The Skull That Yawns," Sheds a Light on the Key Figures of the Civil War and Their Decisions That Shaped America’s Legacy
Recent release “The Skull That Yawns” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anthony Lopez is a fascinating novel that explores the Civil War’s aftermath, examining how pivotal decisions made by leaders in both the Union and Confederacy forged a legacy for America filled with unforeseen consequences.
Oroville, CA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Lopez, who currently resides in Oroville, California, has completed his new book, “The Skull That Yawns”: a riveting historical fiction that takes readers on a journey through the complexities of the Civil War and its enduring impact on American history.
“‘The Skull That Yawns’ is a historical fiction about the civil war and the leaders’ decisions that would lead to an unforeseen outcome of America’s biggest legends like Lincoln, Geronimo, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis,” Lopez shares. “This is an exciting explanation of our nation’s historical narrative on the civil war’s aftermath.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Anthony Lopez’s engaging tale is a reflection on one of the most crucial eras of American history, and the lasting impact that the Civil War has had, even stretching into modern times. Eye-opening and enlightening, “The Skull That Yawns” is sure to resonate with history buffs, educators, and casual readers alike, blending together a compelling story with a thought-provoking examination of the nation’s past.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Skull That Yawns" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘The Skull That Yawns’ is a historical fiction about the civil war and the leaders’ decisions that would lead to an unforeseen outcome of America’s biggest legends like Lincoln, Geronimo, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis,” Lopez shares. “This is an exciting explanation of our nation’s historical narrative on the civil war’s aftermath.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Anthony Lopez’s engaging tale is a reflection on one of the most crucial eras of American history, and the lasting impact that the Civil War has had, even stretching into modern times. Eye-opening and enlightening, “The Skull That Yawns” is sure to resonate with history buffs, educators, and casual readers alike, blending together a compelling story with a thought-provoking examination of the nation’s past.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Skull That Yawns" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories