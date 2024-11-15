Discover FRUGA: Miami’s New Prebiotic Fruit Soda
FRUGA: Reinventing Fruit Sodas with Real Ingredients
Miami, FL, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Miami’s vibrant, trendsetting culture and dynamic lifestyle have set the stage for FRUGA, the prebiotic fruit soda pushing the boundaries of what soda can be. Capturing the city’s essence of being trendy, authentic, diverse, and always on the cutting edge of innovation, FRUGA is doing precisely this in the beverage space.
Each can of FRUGA captures the delicate and natural taste of fruit, reflecting the brand’s promise of quality and authenticity: "Real Fruit in Every Sip."
In an industry filled with artificial flavors and unhealthy additives, FRUGA stands out as a symbol of quality and innovation. FRUGA's premium prebiotic sodas are crafted using only the finest natural ingredients, creating a delicious and beneficial beverage for one's health. This commitment to quality and authenticity allows consumers to enjoy a sparkling drink they can feel good about drinking.
"Who doesn't love a refreshing sparkling drink? I know most of us do. Unfortunately, most options are either sugary and unhealthy or lack taste," said Alan Garcia, Founder of FRUGA. "The entire food and beverage industry must shift towards healthier and more natural products because our health is significantly affected by our diet. At FRUGA, we are committed to offering a line of sparkling fruit drinks made from high-quality, wholesome ingredients that deliver a delicious taste while keeping calories and sugar content low. We are enormously proud to offer a drink that the whole family can enjoy, encouraging other brands to adopt our vision."
More than just a drink, FRUGA offers a boost of wellness. Packed with prebiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, and plant fiber, every sip supports gut health, aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and strengthens immunity. It stays true to being a refreshment with benefits.
Available on Amazon and at drinkfruga.com, one can choose 12-pack or 6-pack options of Pineapple, Mango, and Pink Guava, or go for single-fruit packs. Each 12 fl oz can is filled with real fruit, offering a delicious, health-conscious option for any occasion.
For more information, please contact:
Isabella Rossini - Marketing & PR Team
pr@drinkfruga.com
