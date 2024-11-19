Samuel Cole’s Newly Released "Behind the Madness" is an Eye-Opening Account of an Impactful Life
“Behind the Madness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel Cole is a riveting exploration of hidden truths and spiritual battles, revealing the untold story behind the Ferguson effect riots and the profound impact of divine intervention.
McHenry, IL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Behind the Madness”, a captivating account of the hidden forces at play during pivotal moments in recent history, is the creation of published author, Samuel Cole.
Cole shares, “Do you remember the Ferguson effect riots? Well, there is a backstory only a few people in this country know about. No one is talking about it for fear of it being too crazy to mention. A story that, when read, might make you question your own sanity as well. This story is about a man who, while sitting in a prison cell, came up with a plan to redirect a major catastrophe in this country into a somewhat peaceful protest. You may have thought that was bad back then. It could have been a lot worse for everyone if this guy didn’t do what he did. He went through the worst kind of punishment a man could go through. The fear of losing a child. An attack on the mind brought on by a supernatural force that, when you look back at all the circumstantial evidence, proves there is a God out there calling out to us. This man went toe-to-toe with the devil himself, in my opinion, and won. Everything that happened to this guy is true, with his opinion thrown in now and then. He’s not looking to offend anyone. His main goal is to get to the truth and get it out there so people can make up their own minds on what happened back then in Ferguson, Missouri, or even throughout this world in the year 2014 and the years that followed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel Cole’s new book delves into the extraordinary events behind the headlines, offering readers a unique perspective on the spiritual and supernatural elements influencing human events.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Madness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Madness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
