Beverly Lawrence’s Newly Released "Dewey Gets New Siblings" is an Endearing Tale of Farmyard Friendship and Fun
“Dewey Gets New Siblings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Lawrence is a heartwarming children’s book that explores themes of family, adventure, and the joys of welcoming new friends. The story follows Dewey, a Kunekune pig, as he navigates life with his new siblings.
Inman, SC, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dewey Gets New Siblings”: a delightful story about a Kunekune pig who embarks on new adventures with his younger siblings. “Dewey Gets New Siblings” is the creation of published author, Beverly Lawrence, who lives on a farm in South Carolina. She is lucky enough to be a mom to several different kinds of animals.
Lawrence shares, “Dewey is a Kunekune pig living a happy farm life. His life changes when he acquires two younger siblings, Cosmo and Charlotte. Dewey now spends his time going on adventures with Cosmo and Charlotte while teaching them life lessons. This book is the first in a series of Three Little Pigs adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Lawrence’s new book offers young readers a charming introduction to the adventures of Dewey and his new siblings, setting the stage for a series filled with fun and valuable lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Dewey Gets New Siblings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dewey Gets New Siblings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lawrence shares, “Dewey is a Kunekune pig living a happy farm life. His life changes when he acquires two younger siblings, Cosmo and Charlotte. Dewey now spends his time going on adventures with Cosmo and Charlotte while teaching them life lessons. This book is the first in a series of Three Little Pigs adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Lawrence’s new book offers young readers a charming introduction to the adventures of Dewey and his new siblings, setting the stage for a series filled with fun and valuable lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Dewey Gets New Siblings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dewey Gets New Siblings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories