Philip Jordan’s Newly Released "Make Winning Happen" is an Empowering Guide to Achieving Success Through Faith and Personal Choice
“Make Winning Happen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip Jordan is an inspirational book that explores the concept of success from a Christian perspective. It emphasizes that winning in life is a choice that requires intentional actions and spiritual grounding.
Richmond, VA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Make Winning Happen”: a motivational exploration of success through faith and personal choice. “Make Winning Happen” is the creation of published author, Philip Jordan, a former high school football player and coach. He worked for the Department of Corrections Juvenile Division and is retired from Emergency Mental Health and Behavioral Services. He has served as a mentor for at-risk youths and was an adjunct professor at Virginia Union University. He also has taught adult Sunday school classes.
Jordan shares, “CHOOSE TO BE A WINNER, TODAY!
"Everyone wants to be a winner in life. But winning doesn’t just happen. This book will help you discover how to MAKE WINNING HAPPEN in your life. Being a winner is a matter of choice not chance. This spiritual book looks at being a winner from a Christian perspective. However, have you wondered what God says about winning? Does winning really matter to Him? These and other related questions will be answered in this inspirational book. The scriptural foundations and biblical lessons provide clear insight into how we can Make Winning Happen in our lives. Everyone wants to be a winner in life, however, it is a matter of choice.
"YOU CAN BE A WINNER!
"MAKE THAT STEP TODAY!!!
"Author, Philip Jordan’s mission is to use the gifts that God has given him to help people understand His word and to apply it to their everyday lives. In fulfilling God’s call, Mr. Jordan has diligently served in diverse communities as a teacher, coach, mentor and in various ministries within the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip Jordan’s new book serves as a practical guide for anyone seeking to transform their mindset and actions to achieve their goals and embrace a victorious life through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Make Winning Happen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make Winning Happen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jordan shares, “CHOOSE TO BE A WINNER, TODAY!
"Everyone wants to be a winner in life. But winning doesn’t just happen. This book will help you discover how to MAKE WINNING HAPPEN in your life. Being a winner is a matter of choice not chance. This spiritual book looks at being a winner from a Christian perspective. However, have you wondered what God says about winning? Does winning really matter to Him? These and other related questions will be answered in this inspirational book. The scriptural foundations and biblical lessons provide clear insight into how we can Make Winning Happen in our lives. Everyone wants to be a winner in life, however, it is a matter of choice.
"YOU CAN BE A WINNER!
"MAKE THAT STEP TODAY!!!
"Author, Philip Jordan’s mission is to use the gifts that God has given him to help people understand His word and to apply it to their everyday lives. In fulfilling God’s call, Mr. Jordan has diligently served in diverse communities as a teacher, coach, mentor and in various ministries within the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip Jordan’s new book serves as a practical guide for anyone seeking to transform their mindset and actions to achieve their goals and embrace a victorious life through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Make Winning Happen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make Winning Happen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories