Barbara Hollins’s Newly Released "Thank God For..." is a Celebratory Tribute to African American Innovators
“Thank God For...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Hollins is an enlightening tribute to the contributions and inventions of African Americans throughout history, aimed at educating and inspiring young readers.
Flint, MI, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thank God For...”: a fascinating exploration of African American ingenuity and innovation. “Thank God For...” is the creation of published author, Barbara Hollins, who was born in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Williamson High School. She lives in Flint, Michigan, with her husband, James. She holds a BA degree in sociology from Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a master of social work degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Hollins shares, “This book is a brief introduction to the world of the works of African Americans. Our youth need to know all the wonderful things our people have accomplished and received patents from the United States of America. This book was written to give young children, in a simple form, information about who made the ironing board, the filament that went in the light bulb, and the person of color who invented the refrigerated truck. Do you know who combined the chemicals for process cleaning (dry cleaning)? Can you tell your children that George Washington Carver made over three hundred products from peanuts and vegetables? How many did he patent? This book has female inventors as well as male inventors.
"It speaks of more great and wonderful inventions and interventions by African Americans that we were not privileged to hear about. This book does not encompass all the information about the works still being used today, but it is intended to encourage parents and teachers to delve deeper into the historical facts as recorded by many members of the African American community. This book is intended to let the world know about the intellectual ability, dedication, and work ethics of the African American community that they brought with them from Africa. Thank God for the inspiration to write this book, and hopefully it will accomplish its purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Hollins’s new book is a heartfelt and educational resource that highlights the significant yet often overlooked achievements of African American inventors and pioneers.
Consumers can purchase “Thank God For...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank God For...,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
