Catherine Baldessarini’s Newly Released “Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story” is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Memoir of Faith and Personal Transformation
“Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catherine Baldessarini is a deeply personal narrative that explores themes of faith, self-discovery, and the transformative power of ordinary miracles.
North Adams, MA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story”: an inspiring and heartfelt memoir that takes readers on a journey of faith and personal transformation. “Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story” is the creation of published author, Catherine Baldessarini, a registered nurse, business owner, certified wellness life and recovery coach.
Baldessarini shares, “Enjoy and join in the journey of an Italian Catholic woman who discovered that the meaning and success of life had nothing to do with money and prestige. It had to do with finding out who she was and to whom she truly belonged. This journey has many facets, from humble, loving beginnings to neglect and abuse, from one love to the next, addiction, adultery, avoidance, along with some humor, humble charisms, and most of all—number one—the encounters with the heavenly realms. Because you too can receive the gifts of ordinary miracles…if only you believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Baldessarini’s new book offers readers a poignant exploration of life’s challenges and the miraculous moments that shape us, emphasizing the importance of faith and trust in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ordinary Miracles - If Only You Believe: A True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
