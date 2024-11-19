Maurice K. Kimball III’s New Book, “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door,” is a Powerful Collection of Poems Exploring the Story of Life and Death
New York, NY, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maurice K. Kimball III has completed his most recent book, “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door”: a captivating series of poems and illustrations that invite readers to explore themes of love, loss, chaos, and grief as they discover the story of Vita and Mortuis and the lasting impact of both their love and children.
“Upon falling awaking, you may experience a sudden rush of anxiety caused by the unknown fear behind a closed door,” writes Kimball III. “Vita Mortuis is a poetic story that follows the encounters of a haunted soul through the four seasons of life. It is intertwined with the tormented love story of Life and Death themselves.
“Vita and Mortuis fell in love and had children of flesh and blood. However, Mortuis, Death, could not be with them like Vita, who was Life. This made Mortuis very jealous. Mortuis created crows to retrieve his children, causing Vita to mourn. The torn children, through a desperate plea, caused their celestial abduction, leaving Vita and Mortuis to grieve. The act of separation brought chaos across creation. Grief and anger turned into suffering until a sacrifice was made, altering the existence of life and death throughout the ages of our time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maurice K. Kimball III’s book will transport readers as they journey through Vita and Mortuis’s tale, revealing the impacts that grief and loss can have on one’s soul through the author’s beautiful prose. Expertly paced and full of eye-catching artwork that promises to stir the imagination, “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door” offers a unique reading experience that will keep audiences spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Upon falling awaking, you may experience a sudden rush of anxiety caused by the unknown fear behind a closed door,” writes Kimball III. “Vita Mortuis is a poetic story that follows the encounters of a haunted soul through the four seasons of life. It is intertwined with the tormented love story of Life and Death themselves.
“Vita and Mortuis fell in love and had children of flesh and blood. However, Mortuis, Death, could not be with them like Vita, who was Life. This made Mortuis very jealous. Mortuis created crows to retrieve his children, causing Vita to mourn. The torn children, through a desperate plea, caused their celestial abduction, leaving Vita and Mortuis to grieve. The act of separation brought chaos across creation. Grief and anger turned into suffering until a sacrifice was made, altering the existence of life and death throughout the ages of our time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maurice K. Kimball III’s book will transport readers as they journey through Vita and Mortuis’s tale, revealing the impacts that grief and loss can have on one’s soul through the author’s beautiful prose. Expertly paced and full of eye-catching artwork that promises to stir the imagination, “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door” offers a unique reading experience that will keep audiences spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Vita Mortuis: Fear Behind the Seethe Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories