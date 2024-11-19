J.D. Vensky’s New Book, "Wine Country," Centers Around a Young Man Whose Life Takes a Dramatic Turn When He Inherits a Mysterious Vineyard with a Dark Past
York, NE, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.D. Vensky, a loving wife and mother of two who resides in York, Nebraska, and holds a medical assisting certificate, has completed her most recent book, “Wine Country”: a riveting tale of intrigue and supernatural mystery that transports readers to the heart of a vineyard that holds buried secrets and unseen forces.
“Montey Rey is at the top of his game at an insurance company he and his friend, Jackson, had built together since they graduated college,” writes Vensky. “Then Montey receives a phone call from a real estate agent regarding a vineyard that was left behind in his family’s name. His great-grandfather, Montey Rey Sr., had owned it but had mysteriously disappeared after being accused of murder.
“Montey rebuilds and reopens the business and begins to discover there is more to the vineyard—something…hungry. He becomes so consumed and obsessed that he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep it alive.”
Published by Fulton Books, J.D. Vensky’s book is a compelling tale that weaves together elements of suspense, paranormal phenomena, and the complexities of familial ties. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Wine Country” delivers an exhilarating reading experience that will challenge perceptions and explore the depths of human ambition and obsession, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Wine Country” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Montey Rey is at the top of his game at an insurance company he and his friend, Jackson, had built together since they graduated college,” writes Vensky. “Then Montey receives a phone call from a real estate agent regarding a vineyard that was left behind in his family’s name. His great-grandfather, Montey Rey Sr., had owned it but had mysteriously disappeared after being accused of murder.
“Montey rebuilds and reopens the business and begins to discover there is more to the vineyard—something…hungry. He becomes so consumed and obsessed that he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep it alive.”
Published by Fulton Books, J.D. Vensky’s book is a compelling tale that weaves together elements of suspense, paranormal phenomena, and the complexities of familial ties. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Wine Country” delivers an exhilarating reading experience that will challenge perceptions and explore the depths of human ambition and obsession, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Wine Country” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories