Elia Mendoza’s New Book, "Silent Strength: Shadows of Domestic Violence and Workplace Bias," Offers an Inspiring Journey of Resilience and Empowerment for Survivors
Mattawa, WA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elia Mendoza has completed her most recent book, “Silent Strength: Shadows of Domestic Violence and Workplace Bias”: a harrowing yet inspiring memoir that follows the author’s brave journey in surviving domestic abuse and workplace bias.
In “Silent Strength: Shadows of Domestic Violence and Workplace Bias,” readers will follow the courageous author on an inspiring odyssey of survival, resilience, and empowerment. As a Latina and single mother, Mendoza defies the oppressive shackles of domestic violence, battling not only the physical scars but also the societal stigma that comes with being a survivor.
This poignant narrative delves into the challenges of a single mom pursuing higher education online, navigating a world where English is a second language. With unwavering determination, she shatters stereotypes entrenched in Mexican culture, challenging the biased perceptions that label her as unintelligent and unreliable.
Mendoza’s journey unfolds against the backdrop of a workplace that failed to recognize her strength and capabilities. Faced with insidious biases and relentless workplace retaliation, she stands tall, challenging the very foundations of prejudice. Her story becomes a beacon of hope for those who have felt the sting of judgment from family and community, proving that single mothers can triumph over adversity and rewrite their destinies.
Published by Fulton Books, Elia Mendoza’s book is not just a personal memoir, but a rallying cry against workplace biases and a testament to the resilience of Latinas. Mendoza’s journey is a powerful story of inspiration for anyone grappling with the aftermath of domestic violence, encouraging readers to embrace their own strength and rewrite their destinies, making “Silent Strength” an essential read for those seeking to find hope and strength in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Silent Strength: Shadows of Domestic Violence and Workplace Bias” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
