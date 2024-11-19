Author Jay Dee Ruybal’s New Book, "Waiting For Extraterrestrials," is a Story of Aliens and Guardian Angels Coming to Aid a Waning Indigenous People
Recent release “Waiting For Extraterrestrials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jay Dee Ruybal is an alternate history of aliens coming to aid humans most in need.
Santa Fe, NM, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jay Dee Ruybal, a resident of Santa Fe with two children, has completed his new book, “Waiting For Extraterrestrials”: a gripping story that starts in the past where Native Americans were wiped out by the invasion of Anglo-Saxons, pushed to the brink of death and barely holding onto their land and their own culture, at least until unlikely aid comes.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jay Dee Ruybal’s adventurous tale a fraction of the indigenous are still alive, living off the land and maintaining their culture but on the brink of everything going wrong, space aliens in the form of guardian angels arrive to lend them a helping hand similar to a modern-day Moses.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Waiting For Extraterrestrials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
