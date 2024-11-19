Author David Newark’s New Book, "The House of Monsters," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Girl’s Fight for Survival in a House Shrouded in Darkness and Secrecy
Recent release “The House of Monsters” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Newark is a thought-provoking tale that follows one man’s shocking discovery as he learns of the dark legacy of his new house. After discovering hidden rooms and writings left behind, he begins to piece together the story of young Rosie, her story of desperation, and the dangerous society that once lived there.
Apopka, FL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Newark, who developed a relationship with Jesus in his later years after experiencing God’s grace and mercy, has completed his new book, “The House of Monsters”: a gripping tale split between the present and the past that follows a young girl’s desperate fight for survival while hiding from a secret society in her house, and the home’s current occupant as he tries to uncover what truly happens so many years ago.
“This story is about a little girl named Rosie who lived in a house that, in its day and time, used to belong to a secret society that had many dark secrets,” writes Newark. “Little Rosie lived in hidden rooms in the walls, and if she was ever seen, she could be killed. Find out what happened when she was unable to talk from her throat being cut and her family was killed and her house was stolen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Newark’s enthralling tale was inspired by visions and dreams that God sent the author, as well as true events from throughout history. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Newark weaves an unforgettable journey that will transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The House of Monsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
