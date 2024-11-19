Author David Newark’s New Book, "The House of Monsters," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Girl’s Fight for Survival in a House Shrouded in Darkness and Secrecy

Recent release “The House of Monsters” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Newark is a thought-provoking tale that follows one man’s shocking discovery as he learns of the dark legacy of his new house. After discovering hidden rooms and writings left behind, he begins to piece together the story of young Rosie, her story of desperation, and the dangerous society that once lived there.