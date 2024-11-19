Author Henry Edmund’s New Book, "Welcome to the Cold War!" Presents Readers with a Hilarious and Unconventional Memoir
Recent release “Welcome to the Cold War!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry Edmund is a wildly entertaining, semi-autobiographical tale inspired by his own experiences during the Cold War that captures the chaotic life of servicemen grappling with absurd challenges, all while the American public remains blissfully distracted.
New York, NY, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Edmund, who served in the United States Air Force after high school and the United States Army National Guard after gaining a World History / International Relations degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, has completed his new book, “Welcome to the Cold War!”: the first installment in a series that offers readers a side-splitting glimpse into life on the frontlines during one of the most pivotal periods in modern history, inspired by the author’s own exploits in the military during the Cold War.
During both stints in military uniform, author Henry Edmund was a signals intelligence operator and a Class VI inventory reduction specialist. He currently resides in flyover country west of the Mississippi River and east of the Rocky Mountains with a loving family, a gutless guard dog, and a fat cat surrounded by a half dozen guitars, hundreds of albums, and thousands of books. The author, whose Hollywood friends think is the greatest method drinker of all time, is currently a professional historian and business owner.
“Within this epic tome, dear reader in the future, you will learn what it was like being on the tip of the spear downrange at the edge of our empire’s frontiers during the mid-to-late 1980s with a unit filled with drunken psychos serving God and country music,” shares Edmund.
“Back home, the good citizens of the United States were fighting over Beanie Babies. In the Far East, our heroes were facing the evil empire, led by splotch-top himself, Mikhail Gorbachev, the Premier of the Soviet Union with his combat-tested military aided by the potential success of their new free-market reforms.
“Within this tale, you will find a main character meeting and conquering all of the threats facing him: thirsty wenches wanting sex and marriage, the threat of nuclear war, the joy of whiskey drinking, a crushing work schedule, homesickness, winter softball, tobacco addiction, the yakuza, continual food poisoning from the chow hall, mediocre military leadership—and worse, all while preventing WWIII.
“Welcome to the Cold War indeed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry Edmund’s enthralling tale serves as an entertaining yet reflective commentary on the absurdity of military life during a time of global tension. With its unforgettable characters and outrageous scenarios, this book promises to engage readers while shedding light on a unique slice of history, all inspired by the author’s own exploits.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Welcome to the Cold War!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
During both stints in military uniform, author Henry Edmund was a signals intelligence operator and a Class VI inventory reduction specialist. He currently resides in flyover country west of the Mississippi River and east of the Rocky Mountains with a loving family, a gutless guard dog, and a fat cat surrounded by a half dozen guitars, hundreds of albums, and thousands of books. The author, whose Hollywood friends think is the greatest method drinker of all time, is currently a professional historian and business owner.
“Within this epic tome, dear reader in the future, you will learn what it was like being on the tip of the spear downrange at the edge of our empire’s frontiers during the mid-to-late 1980s with a unit filled with drunken psychos serving God and country music,” shares Edmund.
“Back home, the good citizens of the United States were fighting over Beanie Babies. In the Far East, our heroes were facing the evil empire, led by splotch-top himself, Mikhail Gorbachev, the Premier of the Soviet Union with his combat-tested military aided by the potential success of their new free-market reforms.
“Within this tale, you will find a main character meeting and conquering all of the threats facing him: thirsty wenches wanting sex and marriage, the threat of nuclear war, the joy of whiskey drinking, a crushing work schedule, homesickness, winter softball, tobacco addiction, the yakuza, continual food poisoning from the chow hall, mediocre military leadership—and worse, all while preventing WWIII.
“Welcome to the Cold War indeed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry Edmund’s enthralling tale serves as an entertaining yet reflective commentary on the absurdity of military life during a time of global tension. With its unforgettable characters and outrageous scenarios, this book promises to engage readers while shedding light on a unique slice of history, all inspired by the author’s own exploits.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Welcome to the Cold War!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories