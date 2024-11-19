Author Luis Delgado’s New Book, "Chocolate Girl," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Her World Transformed as She Takes on Superhero Powers to Defend New York City

Recent release “Chocolate Girl” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luis Delgado is a riveting novel that centers around Kelly Maytia, who is gifted powers by a pixie to help save New York City from the grip of dangerous aliens. But as Kelly continues her fight to save mankind, she’ll discover a secret about her past.