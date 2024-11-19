Author Luis Delgado’s New Book, "Chocolate Girl," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Her World Transformed as She Takes on Superhero Powers to Defend New York City
Recent release “Chocolate Girl” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luis Delgado is a riveting novel that centers around Kelly Maytia, who is gifted powers by a pixie to help save New York City from the grip of dangerous aliens. But as Kelly continues her fight to save mankind, she’ll discover a secret about her past.
Newton, NJ, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Luis Delgado has completed his new book, “Chocolate Girl”: a thrilling and epic adventure that follows one woman’s journey to becoming humanity’s defender as she takes on the moniker of Chocolate Girl to defend New York City from a devastating alien invasion.
“An eighteen-year-old girl named Kelly Maytia found herself in a world full of heroes and villains,” writes Delgado. “A pixie named Caroh has offered Kelly to become the New York City protector, becoming Chocolate Girl!
“Her job is to eliminate and defeat the purple alien monsters known as the Darkolo, and to defeat them all quickly before they revive their master, the planet-eating dragon Phiroxza, from his deep slumber once again.
“They formed a team to defeat these creatures and defend New York. However, little does Kelly know, there is something that the ancient creatures and villains know, recognizing Chocolate Girl’s moves and often saying, ‘She’s back.’ There is a secret about Kelly Maytia’s past that not even she knows about. Her new goal is to discover her secret past, to discover who she truly is.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Luis Delgado’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Kelly’s quest to protect New York and uncover the secrets of her true identity. Blending together the classic comic book format alongside traditional storytelling, “Chocolate Girl” is sure to delight fans of the superhero genre, delivering an unforgettable journey that will leave readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Chocolate Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
