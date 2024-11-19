Author Michael J. Seminetta, III’s New Book, “Ripple,” is a Powerful Memoir That Presents Readers with an Unfiltered Exploration of Addiction, Recovery, and Hope
Recent release “Ripple” from Covenant Books author Michael J. Seminetta, III shares his gripping journey from a joyful childhood in Southside Chicago to the depths of addiction and ultimately, resilience. Addressing the harsh realities of opiates, heroin, and fentanyl, Seminetta provides a raw and honest account of how addiction affects lives and families.
Dandridge, TN, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Seminetta, III, has completed his new book, “Ripple”: a deeply personal narrative that explores the devastating effects of addiction on individuals and families, shedding light on a crisis that affects countless lives across America.
Born into a loving, hardworking family on the Southside of Chicago, Michael candidly recounts his childhood filled with joy and confusion, ultimately leading to twenty years of addiction, prison, and personal struggles. His story reflects the innate desire to reclaim his life and contribute positively to the world around him.
“Opiates, heroin, fentanyl… and the inevitable lives that are ruined, dreams that are destroyed, homes that are broken, strained relationships, soaring crime rates, and over a hundred thousand young men and women dead every year in America,” writes Seminetta, III. “This is the reality we all face together as a nation—whether you’re afflicted by it or not. It is now rare these days to meet someone who does not know of someone personally who is struggling with addiction.”
The author continues, “If you’re looking for an unfiltered view of the way it is in regard to substance abuse and addiction, you’ve purchased the right book. Gain genuine understanding, clarity, and, most of all, hope in this gripping bio. It may just get you, or an afflicted loved one, one step closer to a solution.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael J. Seminetta, III’s new book is essential reading for anyone seeking clarity on the complexities of substance abuse or looking for a path toward healing. Raw and emotionally honest, “Ripple” serves as a beacon of hope for those struggling with substance abuse, offering clarity, understanding, and a path toward recovery.
Readers can purchase “Ripple” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
