Author Michael J. Seminetta, III’s New Book, “Ripple,” is a Powerful Memoir That Presents Readers with an Unfiltered Exploration of Addiction, Recovery, and Hope

Recent release “Ripple” from Covenant Books author Michael J. Seminetta, III shares his gripping journey from a joyful childhood in Southside Chicago to the depths of addiction and ultimately, resilience. Addressing the harsh realities of opiates, heroin, and fentanyl, Seminetta provides a raw and honest account of how addiction affects lives and families.