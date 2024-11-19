Author Linda Kulivan’s New Book, "The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna," Follows Twins Jimmy and Jenna as They Are Introduced to a Whimsical World of Magic

Recent release “The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna” from Covenant Books author Linda Kulivan invites young readers to join twins Jimmy and Jenna Brennan on a magical journey as they encounter elf-like characters in the forest near their home, leading to a life-changing adventure like no other.