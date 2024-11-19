Author Linda Kulivan’s New Book, "The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna," Follows Twins Jimmy and Jenna as They Are Introduced to a Whimsical World of Magic
Recent release “The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna” from Covenant Books author Linda Kulivan invites young readers to join twins Jimmy and Jenna Brennan on a magical journey as they encounter elf-like characters in the forest near their home, leading to a life-changing adventure like no other.
Terrytown, LA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Kulivan, a loving grandmother of five and south Louisiana native who formerly worked as a medical technologist, has completed her new book, “The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna”: invites readers into a world of magic, friendship, and the unexpected as they follow the adventures of twins Jimmy and Jenna Brennan.
“This is a fun story that revolves around the twins, Jimmy and Jenna Brennan,” writes Kulivan. “They meet elf-like characters in the forest near their home. Their lives are changed for the next few years. You must read this book to find out about their secret adventures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Kulivan’s new book is designed to ignite curiosity and inspire creativity, making it a perfect addition to bedtime reading or classroom story time. With its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, this delightful story promises to spark the curiosity of children and transport them to a world where anything is possible.
Readers can purchase “The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
