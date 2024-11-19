Author Mary Anne Wood’s New Book, “The Rock: The Power of Love,” Explores the Joys of Life and the Profound Impact of One Young Girl’s Friendship with an Elderly Woman
Recent release “The Rock: The Power of Love” from Covenant Books author Mary Anne Wood is a touching story about Marie, a young girl who finds joy and wisdom in her friendship with an elderly woman named Ms. Margaret. As Marie grows up, the loss of Ms. Margaret prompts her to reflect on their shared memories and seek solace in the idea of whether Ms. Margaret’s spirit remains at peace.
Lawrenceville, IL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Anne Wood, a loving grandmother who has worked with children of all ages in various school settings as well as with the elderly in their homes, has completed her new book, “The Rock: The Power of Love”: a beautifully crafted children’s book that delves into the heartwarming bond between a young girl and an elderly woman, and the enduring impact of their love and friendship.
“The joy of life is living and loving, with some fun and happiness thrown in,” writes Wood. “Marie, a very young girl, finds this combination in a friendship with an elderly woman and her pet dog one special summer. As the years go by and their love deepens, illness takes away Ms. Margaret. Marie, who has many wonderful memories of her time with her friend, has thoughts and questions to answer as she seeks to understand if Ms. Margaret is alright and has everything she needs.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Anne Wood’s new book captures the essence of life’s joys and sorrows, illustrating how love and friendship can provide profound meaning and solace to people of all ages. Through Marie’s journey, young readers are invited to explore themes of loss and remembrance, making “The Rock: The Power of Love” a beautiful testament to the strength of human connections and the beauty of living a life filled with love and companionship.
Readers can purchase “The Rock: The Power of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories