Author Mary Anne Wood’s New Book, “The Rock: The Power of Love,” Explores the Joys of Life and the Profound Impact of One Young Girl’s Friendship with an Elderly Woman

Recent release “The Rock: The Power of Love” from Covenant Books author Mary Anne Wood is a touching story about Marie, a young girl who finds joy and wisdom in her friendship with an elderly woman named Ms. Margaret. As Marie grows up, the loss of Ms. Margaret prompts her to reflect on their shared memories and seek solace in the idea of whether Ms. Margaret’s spirit remains at peace.